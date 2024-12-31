Deer Brutally Crushes Little Kid: WATCH

A kid learned the hard way that messing with the animal thunderdome is a bad idea.

Kid gets smoked by deer

Well, it's not all fun and games when dealing with nature and the animal thunderdome. A little kid learned that lesson the hard way in a video blowing up on X.

@FAFO_TV shared a short video of a kid getting steamrolled by a deer after getting a bit too close for the animal's comfort.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for people to flood in with plenty of opinions and reactions on X:

Just a textbook takedown here

Took dad way too long to realize what was happening

It’s on site buddy!

Clean hit, no flag for unnecessary roughness

WATCHOUT WATCHOUT!

Targeting….

While a kid getting rocked is definitely not funny, this situation is a reminder that nature isn't your best friend. It's not a Disney movie.

Animals aren't your friends. They're not your trusty dog that you go hunting with. They're wild animals, and they get angry and defensive if they feel threatened.

For whatever the reasons might be, that's what happened here, and the rest is history. The kid took flight like a wide receiver getting crushed coming across the middle.

Next time, keep a healthy distance between the kid and the animal. Lesson learned. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.