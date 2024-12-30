Disgusting Hunting Video Goes Viral, Footage Will Enrage You

The internet has found its newest villain.

We've been on an awesome hunting run the past few weeks as OutKick Outdoors (bookmark the page and check it out every day for the best content on the internet) grows.

Below are some of our best hits:

Person crushed for driving around with a dead deer.

While we generally have positive hunting news here at OutKick, we also now have some appalling behavior to share.

The Instagram account @wildgamefreaks shared a video of a person driving around with a dead deer strung up from the back of a Cybertruck.

The deer hadn't even been field dressed. It was just swinging in the wind from the back of the truck. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people to weigh with reactions, and the overwhelming response was one of anger and disappointment:

That's just wrong. The animal should not be treated and displayed like that. Don't come at me either. I've been a hunter my entire grown up life. I also taught Hunter Education for the state of Idaho for years. Also did women's hunting seminars for several years. This is just not ethical.

Bro didn’t even gut the deer

Real hunters respect the animals they hunt

this is the most disgusting thing i have ever seen, i genuinely hope they crash

Not only is this just wrong, that meat is spoiling because he didn't gut it before transport. Longer the organs stay in after the initial take down, the more likely it will spoil the meat inside

My father is a retired butcher. I stood on a stool at 12 years old to teach the block and wrap meat for him. Met thousands of hunters. Never in my life have I ever seen a complete disgrace to the animal and meat to preserve.

Not field dressed driving through the city streets in the sun, road grime and exhaust fumes all over it and the guts are spoiling everything inside it, about what you expect from a cyber truck owner

Disgraceful, distasteful and disgusting..but then again so is that car.

Is anything NOT performative with these guys?

undressed deer. yk this would get a cop to pull them over its100% illegal to transport a deer in a vehicle uncovered

Learn to field dress

The body being lifeless and ragdolling like that is a sad display and for sure could’ve been at least harnessed.

I have no problem with hunting and killing animals. I certainly did my fair share of it back in my younger years. However, there has to be a significant level of respect for the life you're taking and the entire process.

Tying up a deer to the back of a Cybertruck and *NOT EVEN FIELD DRESSING IT* is insane. The meat is ruined, it's a disgusting display and it shows a complete lack of respect for the process.

Why did the truck driver think this was a good idea? There had to be a better way than driving it around hanging from the back of the truck.

What do you think of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.