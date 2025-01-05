Cows Obliterate Threatening Predator In Must-Watch Video

Nature can be a beautiful thing when it comes to messing around and finding out.

We've been on a generation OutKick Outdoors run (bookmark this page for the best hunting and outdoors content on the internet, and check it daily!)

Check out some of our best hunting content recently below:

Cows pulverize threatening coyote.

We now have a new video that is among the best we've seen in a long time, and it's probably the best post of our very young 2025 year.

TikTok user @danielpope06 posted a video of some cows absolutely destroying a coyote to protect the herd.

I'm not talking about the cows running it off. I'm talking about the cows beating it like it stole something. It was thrown around like a rag doll.

Check out the insane footage below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were quick to weigh in with plenty of reactions:

Man them gray colored beef cows are NUTS!

Charlois are just big guard dogs.

that one got a bit of a noise piercing there lol

Them some good cows right there!

Momma cows ain’t playing!!

The black and white said YEET

good cows!!!

Nature in its rarest form.

Freaking awesome!

The reality of the situation is that coyotes are awful. They're predators that go after dogs and livestock. You'll never see me ever shed a tear for a coyote getting obliterated. It puts a smile on my face every single time.

They're the worst. If you can find a way to legally hunt them, I suggest you do. You'll be doing the world a favor.

In the meantime, we can let some cows dominate them like it's a mismatched UFC fight.

Props to these cows for putting in work. You love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.