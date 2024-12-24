Hunters Kill Massive Elk, Photos Are Insane

Some elk hunters in Colorado put in some serious work.

An OutKick reader named Jeremiah reached out with some awesome elk hunting photos of two bulls harvested in Colorado by two brothers - ages 18 and 23. One of the bulls had an absolutely epic rack.

Check out the cool photos below.

Those photos are the exact kind of thing we love to see here at OutKick, and it's proof that we have some badass hunters in our readership.

Do you have some epic hunting content you want to share? Send it my way to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I definitely want to check it out.