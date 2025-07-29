Sen. Ted Cruz Pleased With USA Fencing, USOPC Trans Athlete Policy Change, But Says Still 'Work To Be Done'

Following national backlash, USA Fencing finally reversed course on its transgender athlete policy, now banning men from competing in the women's division. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who opened an investigation into the organization back in April, told OutKick that he's glad USA Fencing – and the United States Olympics and Paralympics Committee – implemented a common-sense policy that aligns with President Donald Trump's executive order on "Keeping men out of women's sports."

"Men should not be competing in women’s sports – ever. It’s not controversial for someone born as a man, who now identifies as a woman, to still be competing against men. I am pleased that USA Fencing has responded to our investigation by reversing course and will now provide a safe competitive environment for female athletes," Cruz wrote in a statement.

"It’s promising to see others are now pushing back against the unhinged excesses of the Biden years. Kudos to the U.S. Olympic Committee for complying with President Trump’s ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’ executive order. But make no mistake, there is still much work to be done. As Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, I will continue to lead the charge in holding the U.S. Olympic Committee and National Governing Bodies accountable to ensure that women’s sports remain a fair and level playing field."

Last week, the USOPC quietly changed its policy on transgender athletes, now complying with President Donald Trump's executive order. USA Fencing, which falls under the umbrella of the USOPC, also fell in line. The National Governing Body of fencing initially came under fire when Stephanie Turner, a female fencer, refused to compete against a transgender opponent. The opponent, a biological male, competed in the women's category. As OutKick detailed, USA Fencing had a very lenient policy surrounding biological males participating in the women's category, stating that fencers can compete according to their "gender identity" with no regard for biological reality.

That's no longer the case, as Cruz noted. However, there is an important point to make. The updated USOPC guidelines specifically state: "The USOPC is committed to protecting opportunities for athletes participating in sport. The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities, e.g., IOC, IPC, NGBs, to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act, 36 U.S.C § 22501, et. seq."

Executive Order 14201 is the aforementioned EO titled, "Keeping men out of women's sports." Now, the issue is that while the Executive Order is currently in place, it could easily be revoked by future administrations. Democrats have continued to fight to allow men in women's sports, so it's likely if a Democrat claims the White House, he or she will quickly rescind the order.

That's part of what Cruz alluded to when he said, "there is still much work to be done." Unless Congress codifies the Executive Order, it only stands as long as Trump is president. The USOPC – and, by extension, USA Fencing – seem to have updated their guidelines because they felt coerced to do so. Unfortunately, neither organization seems to have yet grasped the importance of accepting biological reality and common-sense policy unless pressured.

By specifically citing the Executive Order in their policies, the organizations have given themselves an easy out to change it back to their regressive, anti-woman guidelines once that order is no longer in effect.

And the problem for Cruz and his Republican colleagues in the Senate is that the Democrats have shown that they have no interest in passing a law to ban males from competing in women's sports. While such a bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives – even though all but two Democrats voted against it – a similar bill recently failed in the Senate, with zero Democrats voting in favor.

Although Trump, Republican lawmakers and the vast majority of American voters have made their position clear – men do not belong in women's sports – Democrats, and left-leaning organizations, continue to push for radical gender ideology over safety, fairness, common sense and biological reality.

That's why Sen. Cruz is correct when he says, "there is still much work to be done."