Sen. Ted Cruz Opens Investigation Into USA Fencing Over Trans Athlete Policy

USA Fencing came under fire last week when Stephanie Turner, a female fencer, refused to compete against a transgender opponent. The opponent, a biological male, competes in the women's category. As OutKick detailed, USA Fencing has a very lenient policy surrounding biological males participating in the women's category, stating that fencers can compete according to their "gender identity" with no regard for biological reality.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who is the Chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, sent a letter – which was obtained exclusively by OutKick – demanding that the governing body retract that policy and cease allowing males to compete in women's fencing.

"It has come to my attention that USA Fencing is still permitting men to compete in women’s fencing in violation of federal law," Cruz wrote.

Although USA Fencing is an independent organization that does not receive federal funds, they are the National Governing Body (NGB) for fencing in the United States. According to Cruz, that means they must comply with federal law – notably, President Donald Trump's executive order that bans transgender athletes from women's sports – or risk losing their NGB status.

"To remain [the fencing NGB, USA Fencing] must comply with United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee rules and procedures, its statutory obligations to protect women, and President Trump’s recent Executive Order (EO) on Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports. If it does not, and instead continues to put women at risk, Congress may be forced to terminate USA Fencing’s NGB certification," the letter continues.

While USA Fencing refused to comment to OutKick on whether male fencers have a biological advantage over female fencers, Sen. Cruz argues that males do, in fact, possess an advantage that creates safety and fairness concerns for women.

"Male fencers naturally possess inherent advantages over potential female competitors. Men tend to be taller, have greater muscle mass, and more testosterone—all advantages for fencing movements like lunges, jumping, or leg power measures," the letter states.

OutKick reached out to USA Fencing for comment on Cruz' letter. The NGB declined to comment specifically on the letter and, instead, a spokesperson pointed us to the statement that was previously released:

"USA Fencing enacted our current transgender and non-binary athlete policy in 2023. The policy was designed to expand access to the sport of fencing and create inclusive, safe spaces. The policy is based on the principle that everyone should have the ability to participate in sports and was based upon the research available of the day... USA Fencing will always err on the side of inclusion, and we’re committed to amending the policy as more relevant evidence-based research emerges, or as policy changes take effect in the wider Olympic & Paralympic movement."

Despite the U.S. Government investigating the organization, USA Fencing has chosen to stick by its policy that favors "inclusion" over more important factors like "safety," "fairness," "biology," and "reality."

Let's see how that works out for them.