Female Fencer Takes A Knee, Forfeits In Protest Of Transgender Opponent

Stephanie Turner, a member of the Fencing Academy Of Philadelphia, took a knee and forfeited a match to protest being forced to compete against a transgender (male) opponent.

On Sunday, Turned was matched against Redmond Sullivan – a "transgender woman" who is a biological male – during The Cherry Blossom - D1A/VET ROC event in Maryland, hosted by USA Fencing.

USA Fencing, a notoriously left-wing organization, has not been shy about its desire to allow males who "identify" as women to compete against actual women.

Both Turner and Sullivan competed in the Division IA Women’s Foil, but Turner refused to contest the match and immediately took a knee upon the start.

A video posted to social media, which amassed over one million views in just a few hours, shows Turner taking a knee and then Sullivan coming over to speak with her. After a brief conversation, Sullivan walked away.

The tournament recorded Turner's participations as "DNF" (did not finish), which resulted in a forfeit victory for Sullivan.

Many people, including Riley Gaines, Megyn Kelly and Martina Navrátilová, took to social media to commend Turner for refusing to participate in a match against a male opponent.

Sullivan competes on the women's fencing team at Wagner College after previously competing on the men's team at the same school. Sullivan also competed in girls' track and field in high school.

It's unfortunate that Stephanie Turner had to sacrifice her chance to compete, but many women are left with no choice when organizations continue to prioritize "inclusivity" and gender ideology over the fairness of women's sports and competitions.

OutKick is scheduled to speak with Turner on Thursday afternoon, so stay tuned.