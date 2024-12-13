Trans Wagner College Fencer Redmond Sullivan Is Suddenly Winning Junior Olympic Events In The Women's Division

It’s a day that ends in Y, which means that transgender females (a.k.a. biological males) are still doing their best to ruin women’s sports.

Within the confines of New York City there’s a school called Wagner College, and there is a men’s fencing team and a women’s fencing team there. The Daily Mail reported that a man named Redmond Sullivan had been competing on the men's team at the school (though the school website doesn’t list a roster for the 2023-24 season).

Instead of trying to get better at his craft with the guys, he decided to switch to competing for the women’s team this year. He's also done this in other tournaments not affiliated with Wagner, and wouldn’t you know it, Sullivan blew away the female competition he faced at a recent Junior Olympic event.

In the Connecticut Division Junior Olympic Qualifiers (a precursor tournament to the Junior Olympics), Sullivan won the top prize over five other competitors . Sullivan has a past history of competing in women’s sports, as he was on the girls track team at the high school level. He has also competed in other women's events with Wagner, but with less success.

Is the Junior Olympics result all that surprising? Not in the slightest, given there’s been a slew of examples that continue to prove the point that men often outperform at least the vast majority of their peers just by being more naturally physically capable. And yet, schools such as Wagner continue to deny biological reality and logic, and refuse to answer for their actions (the school’s media team refused to provide a comment after multiple requests from several outlets). We have reached out as well and will update the story if Wagner responds.

Currently, Sullivan is allowed to do this because the NCAA has not banned transgender athletes from playing in women’s sports . But that doesn’t mean people are okay with what is happening. ICONS founder Marshi Smith adamantly opposed Sullivan’s inclusion on the team.

"The NCAA is repeatedly rewarding the replacement of women in order to champion men in women's sports," Smith said . "This ongoing pattern of discrimination is why we are supporting a female athlete's lawsuit against the organization. Legal action is necessary to hold the National AA accountable for its repeated failures to uphold fairness and equality in women's sports, with fencing being a particularly troubling example.'"

Martina Navratilova also found this disturbing, writing "And again…" on X in response to a Reduxx post about the matter.

The Fair Fencing Organization (FFO) also posted an open letter to the United States Fencing Association (USFA) on Tuesday calling for the USFA to put an end to stuff like this.

"We do not oppose transgender! We believe that all people should be able to participate in the fencing sport regardless of gender, age, race, nationality, etc. But the competition must be fair," the letter read.

Sometimes, things need to be said over and over again until the point fully gets home. This story is clearly another loud call for men to stop being in women’s sports.