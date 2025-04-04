US Fencing Won't Comment On Males Having Physical Advantages Over Female Athletes

The US Fencing organization confirmed to OutKick on Friday morning that it intends to stand firm in its position of denying science and biology.

US Fencing, an organization with a long track record of supporting biological males competing against women, is in the news once again thanks to the bravery of Stephanie Turner. Turner, competing in The Cherry Blossom - D1A/VET ROC event in Maryland, took a knee rather than compete against a transgender fencer.

READ: Female Fencer Takes A Knee, Forfeits In Protest Of Transgender Opponent

Turner spoke to OutKick about her position and how US Fencing's current rules can be easily manipulated by male athletes.

"They have a very strange policy where you have to be living within your identity for a year before you register [in the women’s category]," Turner said. "But there are no claims about whether you have to be on any sort of hormone treatment or testosterone suppression at all. You just have to be living in this identity."

Given the opportunity to clarify or commit to fixing this absurd reality denial, US Fencing once again, decided against sanity.

US Fencing Statement On Transgender Athletes Another Embarrassment

When asked why Stephanie Turner was given a black card and disqualification, a statement attributed to USA Fencing said that the organization's "…responsibility is to ensure that all athletes, regardless of their personal positions, compete under the same rules established by our international federation. According to the FIE (International Fencing Federation) Technical Rules , specifically Article t.113, a fencer is not permitted to refuse to fence another properly entered fencer for any reason. Under these rules, such a refusal results in disqualification and the corresponding sanctions. This policy exists to maintain fair competition standards and preserve the sport’s integrity."

As for Turner specifically, the organization claimed the disqualification was not about her statement, but staying consistent with the policy.

Don't worry, it gets worse. But this is bad enough.

On the one hand, USA Fencing says it is dedicated to maintaining "fair competition standards," and wants to "preserve the sport's integrity." That's why it has rules for disqualification. On the other hand, it has no problem with male athletes using their advantages to create an unfair competitive environment, thereby demolishing any integrity within the sport and event.

This is what happens when you have a biased organization creating a policy to appease a certain political ideology. Complete nonsense that's inherently contradictory and hypocritical.

Then the organization defended its "transgender and non-binary athlete policy," saying it's designed to create "inclusive, safe spaces." And that it's based on "research available of the day."

This is, of course, nonsense.

Male transgender athletes could easily compete against other males without jeopardizing "inclusivity." Not only would that align with their stated goal of "fair competition standards" and "integrity," because it would ensure that the males compete against males, but it would also be much safer than having those with significant physical advantages engaged in fencing against women.

OutKick also followed up on the most absurd portion of that statement: that the organization based its policy on "research," and that it is basing its discussion on "evidence."

When asked to clarify what "more relevant evidence-based research" USA Fencing was waiting for, and whether it was disputing that males have physical advantages over females, it responded with a "no comment." Sums it up perfectly.

USA Fencing has clearly thrown in its lot with the political left and transgender activists, putting its ideology first and integrity, fairness, and safety second. There is overwhelming biological evidence that males are at a competitive advantage over females in athletic competitions. This is not up for dispute. There is no reasonable case otherwise. USA Fencing has simply selected a policy based on an anti-reality whim, and is defending it with hypocrisy and diametrically opposed statements.

And as if there were any doubts remaining where the organization stands on this issue, the individual at USA Fencing who issued the statement has his pronouns in his email signature. Says it all.