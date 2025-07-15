Florida AG Threatens US Masters Swimming Over Trans Athlete Policy

The Attorney General for the state of Florida, James Uthmeier, laid down the law against the U.S. Masters Swimming organization and its policy on biological males competing in women's sports.

U.S. Masters Swimming recently unveiled new participation guidelines in June, and according to Uthmeier, they did not live up to Florida law and the state's desire to protect women from males in locker rooms or transgender athletes dominating athletic competitions. Uthmeier spoke at a recent news conference about it, explaining that he will not accept anything less than compliance with the state's rules.

The new guidelines say that "USMS allows members to register for the competition category that aligns with their gender identity and/or expression and to participate in sanctioned events in that category."

"However, swimmers will not be included in Recognition Programs (as defined above) unless they are swimming in the competition category that aligns with their sex assigned at birth or they meet the eligibility requirements" the statement says. But that last phrase, "eligibility requirements," has some unfortunate wiggle room. And Uthmeier said the state won't stand for it, that there's a "moral obligation" to protect women.

Florida Won't Tolerate Men In Women's Sports

Uthmeier said that the issue revolves around the USMS allowing those who've met some specific criteria to circumvent the law.

The USMS policy states that "Members of the Female Sex are eligible for Recognition Programs in the women's category, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression."

But additionally, "Members with 46 XY DSD whose gender identity or gender expression is female are eligible for Recognition Programs in the women's category if they can establish to USMS's comfortable satisfaction that their sex assigned at birth is female."

Per Uthmeier, that's not enough to comply with Florida law.

"This is not acceptable and does not fly with Florida law," he said to Fox 35 Orlando . "This is not right. We will use every tool at our disposal… to ensure that we are protecting women and girls. It still seems insane to me that we're having this conversation in this country, but we will always fight for what's right in Florida.

"We're the state that woke goes to die, and that's going to continue. We will always fight for what's right and just."

Uthmeier sent a letter to U.S. Masters Swimming CEO Dawson Hughes explaining that they must correct their policy, or face the consequences.

And this organization has an unacceptable history in this area: earlier in 2025, a transgender swimmer won five gold medals by competing against biological females. That won't fly in Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees have been, and will continue to be, the standard and example other states should live by in handling this issue. And many others.