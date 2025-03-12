NEW POLL: Democrats Lose When Voters Know Their Positions On Trans Athletes

Over the last few years, the Democrat Party has decided that it's worth throwing in its lot with far-left transgender activists over an 80 percent majority of Americans. And turns out, it's likely to cost the party in upcoming elections, just as it did in the 2024 presidential election.

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff from Georgia is up for reelection in 2026. And running in a state that overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump, Ossoff is facing an uphill battle. According to a new poll, that battle becomes essentially insurmountable once prospective voters hear his stance on transgender athletes competing against women.

The poll, released on Wednesday by Cygnal, has Ossoff in a tie in a hypothetical race against a generic Republican candidate at 44-44. But if voters are read the below statement, the numbers get worse. A lot worse.

"Jon Ossoff voted to allow men to play in women’s sports if they claim to identify as a woman, taking away opportunities from our girls."

As soon as they hear that? Ossoff loses 52-38 to an unnamed hypothetical Republican. He goes from deadlocked to losing by 14 points, with just one explanation of his willingness to throw in with the far left on trans issues. Incredible.

Democrats' Extremism On Trans Issues Coming Back To Bite Them

Ossoff voted against protecting women, as his entire party did, because he's terrified of backlash from far-left activists and social media personalities. And it may cost him his Senate seat.

The political left essentially ran out of civil rights issues to fight over, so they expanded their viewpoint to include the absurd. And the American public has clearly had enough. Polling in recent years has shown that 80 percent of the country believes males should be able to dominate female sports. Or cause them injury, as infamously happened to volleyball player Payton McNabb.

It's not just Ossoff; vulnerable Democrats will be forced to reckon with their statements and votes on this issue. Potentially for years. It's not often there's 80-20 agreement on any cultural issue in America, and Democrats seem committed to acting as true believers on the 20 side. Good luck to them.