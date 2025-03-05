President Donald Trump Shines Light On Payton McNabb, Injured By Trans Athlete, As Dems Sit Silently

Payton McNabb became a key figure in the fight to keep men out of women’s sports after suffering a concussion and severe injuries from a trans athlete’s spike while playing volleyball at 17.

Acknowledging her triumph, President Donald Trump invited her as a guest to his joint address to Congress on Tuesday, where she sat next to Second Lady Usha Vance.

Trump declared that men don’t belong in women’s sports, drawing a firm line in the sand, and the House Chamber erupted in applause for McNabb.

Meanwhile, Democrats sat in silence and later faced social media backlash for ignoring Trump’s MAGA agenda win on restoring common sense to women’s sports.

The Democrats sat stone-cold as Trump touted McNabb's bravery. Critics called it a blatant lack of respect.

"It's just such an incredible honor," McNabb told Fox News Digital ahead of the joint address, "and I'm so thankful, and I can't believe I'm getting invited."

McNabb pointed to Trump's faith in the pro-women's movement, which contrasts the position of the previous Biden administration, including VP Kamala Harris.

"I know that President Trump really supports what we've been fighting for and what I've been advocating for over two years now," McNabb added. "And he's really big on getting men out of women's sports and out of their spaces."

The Dems also remained seated as Trump honored DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old who survived brain cancer. Trump also acknowledged the families of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungara, both of whom were fatally brutalized by people who entered the United States illegally.

Dems Stand for They/Them - Sit for Courageous Payton McNabb.

Payton previously spoke with OutKick, sharing how a male-born athlete forced his way onto her female-only team, delivering the devastating hit.

Democrats reprimanded McNabb as "transphobic" during the controversy, scrutinizing the North Carolina native despite her victimhood.

McNabb cited her faith as a pillar of strength during difficult times. She suffered bleeding in her brain and a concussion while also experiencing other effects such as memory problems, impaired vision and partial paralysis.

During his administration, President Joe Biden sidestepped action post-injury, instead championing trans athletes’ rights.

In a similar case, Blaire Fleming, a male-born trans volleyball player at SJSU, used physical advantages to deliver forceful spikes and stand out as one of the team's best offensive players.

McNabb, alongside Riley Gaines, Sophia Lorey, Paula Scanlan, and others, turned adversity into victory by boldly opposing transgender participation.

Gaines was also in attendance on Tuesday night.

Sanity Returns As Trump Chooses To Side With Real Women

Trump’s prior executive order, "No Men in Women’s Sports," mandates that men compete only against men, underscoring their physical edge — an issue Democrats frame as a civil right for unexceptional men to play with women.

Democrats hold on stubbornly to the issue of protecting trans athletes, knowing that the topic played a major role in electing Trump as president and putting him up on that stage in front of Congress.

