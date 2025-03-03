Not One Democrat Senator Voted To Protect Women's Sports From Males

On Jan. 14, the Republican-majority House of Representatives passed the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" by a 218-206 margin with all Republicans voting "yea" and all but two Democrats voting "nay."

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) sponsored the House bill, and there was a similar bill in the Senate sponsored by Tommy Tuberville. Unfortunately, Tuberville's common-sense bill failed to pass the Senate on Monday because Republicans needed multiple Democrats to vote in favor.

But none of them did. Not one Democratic senator was willing to say "no, males do not belong in women's sports."

They chose to vote in favor of their radical gender ideology and stick with their party's position – which is wildly unpopular with the vast majority of Americans – over voting with what their constituents clearly prefer.

That's exactly the opposite of the way the American government is supposed to work.

Tuberville addressed that issue when he appeared on Fox News' "America Reports" prior to the vote.

"A lot of these Democrats, they don't vote with their constituents. They vote how they want to vote and that's wrong," Tuberville said.

"I talked to Democrats, and I said, ‘what is it you don't understand here?’ They said, ‘well, it's got to be fair.’ Wait a minute, fair? You're going to do away with women's sports is what you're going to do. That's what's… really unfair. And it's also dangerous," he added.

"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an American and equal rights issue."

WATCH:

Additionally, Paula Scanlan – a former teammate of Lia Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania who has described the psychological damage she endured because of sharing a locker room with a male – joined OutKick's "Hot Mic" on Monday.

"The majority of Democrats and the majority of the American people… do not want [males in women’s sports]. Yet these politicians are sitting up there in Washington, D.C. and voting against the interests of the people that they're supposed to represent," Scanlan said.

"The stance of the Democrat Party is to still say, we support… mentally ill men competing in women's sports. They're dying on that hill, and they've doubled down on it," Scanlan added.

It's a sad day in American politics when elected officials choose their own priorities over the priorities of the people.