Not One Democrat Senator Voted To Protect Women's Sports From Males

On Jan. 14, the Republican-majority House of Representatives passed the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" by a 218-206 margin with all Republicans voting "yea" and all but two Democrats voting "nay." 

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) sponsored the House bill, and there was a similar bill in the Senate sponsored by Tommy Tuberville. Unfortunately, Tuberville's common-sense bill failed to pass the Senate on Monday because Republicans needed multiple Democrats to vote in favor. 

But none of them did. Not one Democratic senator was willing to say "no, males do not belong in women's sports." 

They chose to vote in favor of their radical gender ideology and stick with their party's position – which is wildly unpopular with the vast majority of Americans – over voting with what their constituents clearly prefer. 

That's exactly the opposite of the way the American government is supposed to work. 

The United States Senate voted on Tommy Tuberville's bill, "The Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act," and not a single Democrat voted in favor of keeping males out of women's sports.

Tuberville addressed that issue when he appeared on Fox News' "America Reports" prior to the vote. 

"A lot of these Democrats, they don't vote with their constituents. They vote how they want to vote and that's wrong," Tuberville said. 

"I talked to Democrats, and I said, ‘what is it you don't understand here?’ They said, ‘well, it's got to be fair.’ Wait a minute, fair? You're going to do away with women's sports is what you're going to do. That's what's… really unfair. And it's also dangerous," he added. 

Not one Democratic Senator, including John Fetterman and Elizabeth Warren, voted in favor of the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" that failed to pass the Senate on Monday.

"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an American and equal rights issue." 

Senator Tommy Tuberville discusses his bill on women's sports with "America Reports"

Additionally, Paula Scanlan – a former teammate of Lia Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania who has described the psychological damage she endured because of sharing a locker room with a male – joined OutKick's "Hot Mic" on Monday. 

"The majority of Democrats and the majority of the American people… do not want [males in women’s sports]. Yet these politicians are sitting up there in Washington, D.C. and voting against the interests of the people that they're supposed to represent," Scanlan said. 

Majority Of Democrats Even Believe Men Shouldn't Compete In Women's Sports | Hot Mic With Hutton And Withrow

"The stance of the Democrat Party is to still say, we support… mentally ill men competing in women's sports. They're dying on that hill, and they've doubled down on it," Scanlan added. 

Getting Democrats To Vote For Women's Sports Protection | Hot Mic With Hutton And Withrow

It's a sad day in American politics when elected officials choose their own priorities over the priorities of the people. 

