U.S. Olympic Committee Finally Bans Males From Competing In Women's Events

Without much fanfare, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee appears to have changed its policy on transgender athletes, now complying with President Donald Trump's executive order to keep men out of women's sports. On its official website, the U.S.O.P.C. has a page titled "Transgender athlete participation in sport" and just below that title it says, "We are invested in becoming a DE&I leader in sport by providing access and opportunity for all."

But there's one small change on the page. Now, there's a note that reads, "As of July 21, 2025, please refer to the USOPC athlete safety policy " with a link to the new policy. According to that document, the organization issued these changes last month. The U.S.O.P.C. has always had an athlete safety policy, so the majority of the 27-page document appears unchanged.

However, there is a small addendum to section three, which is titled, "Jurisdiction." Now, Article 3.3 (labeled "Additional Requirements") states: "The USOPC is committed to protecting opportunities for athletes participating in sport. The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities, e.g., IOC, IPC, NGBs, to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act, 36 U.S.C § 22501, et. seq."

While they didn't expressly state what Executive Order 14201 actually says, it's Trump's order titled "Keeping men out of women's sports." So, it seems that the USOPC has finally decided to comply with federal law and ban males from women's sports, even though the addendum doesn't explicitly say that.

There are still many other questions out there, though. How is the USOPC going to determine who is eligible to compete in women's sports? As OutKick has reported, the NCAA has a ban on males competing in women's sports, but the organization only requires a person to have a birth certificate stating that an athlete is female. Many states allow people to change their birth certificates to reflect their "gender identity" instead of their biological sex.

The only way to truly determine whether a person is male or female is with a cheek-swab test that only needs to be completed once in an athlete's life. Sure, Democrats have fear-mongered about "invasive genital exams," but that's just a scare tactic to keep allowing males to compete in women's sports.

How does the USOPC plan to implement this policy? It's great that the USOPC finally came to its senses and adjusted its policy. But they need to explain why they made the change and how they plan to carry through. Based on the wording on the website, they seem to only be making the change to comply with federal law, while still wanting to allow males to compete in women's sports.

According to the New York Times, the USOPC sent a statement that says, "As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations." The USOPC oversees dozens of National Governing Bodies in sport, so it would appear that those organizations are going to have to fall in line as well. USA Fencing, which came under fire earlier this year for allowing a male to compete in women's events, has already changed its policy to align with the USOPC.

Stay tuned, there's a lot more to come in this story.