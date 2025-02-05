President Trump Announces He Won't Allow Foreign Transgender Athletes To Enter U.S. For 2028 Olympics

Wednesday, February 5, 2025, will go down as a massive day of winning for the common-sense crowd as the battle for biological reality rages in the United States.

Not only did President Donald Trump sign an executive order effectively banning males from competing in women's sports at publicly-funded institutions (like schools), but Trump also announced he plans to deny foreign transgender athletes entry into the country for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Trump says he instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "make [it] clear to the International Olympics Committee that America categorically rejects transgender lunacy. We want them to change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject… In Los Angeles in 2028, my administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes."

In addition, Trump says he plans to deny foreign males from entering the U.S. to compete in the Olympics as women.

"I'm also directing our Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem… to deny any and all visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes to try and get into the [Olympic] Games."

This move puts a ton of pressure on the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, which currently allows males to compete in women's sports, provided they meet certain requirements.

Of course, one of the requirements to compete in women's sports should simply be being an actual female, but that's not currently the case.

If the USOPC were to keep its transgender policy in place, it could set up a terrible situation where the U.S. has males competing as women in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, while all other countries would have to leave transgender athletes at home.

Certainly, the USOPC cannot allow that to happen, as it would undermine everything that the United States stands for when it comes to competition – a merit-based system contested on an even playing field.

Trump promised on the campaign trail that he would "ban" males from women's sports, and he is holding strong to that pledge during his first three weeks in office.

Now, the ball is in the court of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Will it continue to allow males in women's sports or will it finally succumb to reason and reality and drop the nonsense?