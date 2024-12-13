NFL Players Crush It Duck Hunting, Alpha Photos Go Viral

Kansas City Chiefs QB Carson Wentz and his teammates crushed it duck hunting.

Carson Wentz and Chiefs teammates go duck hunting.

Well, we have a new addition to the list. Wentz and his Chiefs teammates brought in a serious haul while duck hunting, and the photos are going mega-viral.

Check out the awesome photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are few things in life better than hitting the hunting spot with the boys. That's exactly what Wentz - an avid outdoorsman - and his Chiefs teammates did on their day off.

They're scoring touchdowns and winning games on the field. Off it, they're bagging ducks like it's going out of style.

That is absolutely an outstanding day in the duck blind, judging from the number of ducks the Chiefs players are posing with.

