Majestic Buck With Massive Rack Caught On Camera In Montana: PHOTOS

A gorgeous buck was captured on camera in Montana, and it's 100 percent worth your time to check out.

Awesome buck photographed in Montana.

Well, I hope you're sitting down because we have an absolute beauty for you to enjoy today that was photographed in Lake County, Montana on the Flathead Reservation.

The photos were made even better by the fact the Mission Mountains are clear in the background. The epic pictures were shared on Reddit by u/Greeniee_Nurse_64, and have been going viral ever since.

Check out the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

She sure is a beauty, and like I said, the mountains in the background make it even better. Simply gorgeous photos.

People on Reddit were quick to agree:

He's a beaut

Nice one!!

Nice rack

He a Bruiser

Generally speaking, we've been spotlighting deer that got taken down and are getting mounted on a wall. Not this one.

It was simply photographed by a man out for a stroll, and he's going to remain safe and sound.

Let me know what you think of the deer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to keep checking back for our latest hunting content here at OutKick.