Kristi Noem Bluntly Addresses Serious Drug Cartel Weapons, Exposes Corruption: WATCH

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem sounds very aware of the tools drug cartels have at their disposal.

President Donald Trump has made hammering the drug cartels and stopping them from pushing poison into America a top priority.

Some of those steps taken by Trump and the military are listed below.

It was revealed a few days ago that the cartels are using drones on the border to watch American positions. The cartels have a history of using armed drones to hit targets on the Mexican side of the border.

Clearly, you can't allow those drones to fly anywhere near the border or American positions. It could compromise operational security.

Kristi Noem spoke with Will Cain Monday on Fox News and noted the government is "not yet" shooting down the drones while acknowledging we have the tools to deal with the problem.

She also pulled back the curtain on the possibility the Mexican military might be compromised by the cartels.

"One thing that we all need to remember is not that the Mexican military is free of corruption, first off all. We have elements of the Mexican or Department of Defense that is partnering with cartels," Noem explained.

You can watch her full comments below.

The fact there is corruption between the cartels and the Mexican government is one of the reasons the Trump administration is considering taking action unilaterally without Mexico's cooperation.

Anything that is shared with the Mexicans, in theory, could make its way to the cartels. There's also a precedent for not cooperating with a nation that is considered allies on threats.

President Barack Obama famously didn't tell the Pakistanis we were coming to kill Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad. Why? There were serious concerns Pakistani intelligence would tip off OBL that the military was on its way to delivering justice.

What we do know for sure is that the United States has the tools to confront the threat, especially when it comes to drones. There are direct energy weapons and traditional means to take them down, no matter the side of the border they might be flying on.

We'll see what happens but all signs point to further action continuing to be taken.