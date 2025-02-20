Trump Takes Major Action Against Drug Cartels, Elon Musk Weighs In: DETAILS

President Donald Trump continues to make moves against the drug cartels.

Trump has made it a major priority to target cartels south of the border, and he's already taken serious action:

Surging troops to the border

7th Special Forces going to Mexico on a training mission

Spy flights on the border

Drone flights inside Mexico.

Now, he's continuing to escalate against the scumbags poisoning Americans.

Donald Trump takes more action against the cartels.

Trump has now declared eight drug cartels foreign terrorist organizations, according to The Associated Press. The move allows the tool box used against them to grow. The move comes following a January 20th executive order declaring that cartels would be designated FTOs.

The cartels are Sinaloa Cartel, Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Gulf Cartel, Northeast Cartel, La Nueva Familia Michoacana, United Cartels, Tren de Aragua and Mara Salvatrucha.

You can read the full announcement below:

Elon Musk even got in on the action, announcing the move now allows Trump to hit the cartels with drone strikes. Using drones has been a popular theory for how the President might launch an attack.

The other popular theory involves operators going in on the ground and hammering them at point-blank range.

While nobody knows for sure what the President and the military are planning, it's clear serious moves are being made for something. If the order comes down the pipeline to hit a cartel, I can promise you our military is capable of getting the job done. There shouldn't be any doubt about that. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.