Trump Has Dirty Drug Cartels Taking Extreme Measures Ahead Of Possible Strike: DETAILS

Drug cartels in Mexico reportedly are scrambling amid fears President Trump will have them killed.

Trump and the United States military have made it clear that a top priority of the administration is to dismantle and destroy the cartels.

They've pushed their poison and violence into our country for far too long. Steps are now being taken, including the following:

President Donald Trump sends cartels into hiding.

The New York Times dropped a great piece of reporting Sunday about how cartel members are reacting, and it's great news:

They're panicking before a shot has even been fired.

The outlet reported the following, in part, on the situation:

"One cartel leader says he’s trying to figure out how to protect his family in case the American military strikes inside Mexico. Another says he’s already gone into hiding, rarely leaving his home. Two young men who produce fentanyl for the cartel say they have shut down all their drug labs.

A barrage of arrests, drug seizures and lab busts by the Mexican authorities in recent months has struck the behemoth Sinaloa Cartel, according to Mexican officials and interviews with six cartel operatives, forcing at least some of its leaders to scale back on fentanyl production in Sinaloa state, their stronghold."

"You can’t be calm, you can’t even sleep, because you don’t know when they’ll catch you. The most important thing now is to survive," member of the Sinaloa Cartel told the outlet while his hands were shaking.

Awesome.

They should be scared and it sounds like they are. That's a great step in the right direction.

The report also included a line that's so delusional about a direct action raid you almost hope it happens.

"If a helicopter comes here and soldiers drop out, 20 or 30 of them, there’s no way we’d just sit here with our arms crossed," an unnamed cartel operative told The New York Times.

Don't tease me with a good time. Thirty Delta Force operators against a bunch of cartel gunmen would be over in minutes - if not seconds.

We're talking about the best trained soldiers on the planet against cartel hitters. I don't like the latter group's odds.

It still remains unclear what exactly might happen, but the fact the cartels are already terrified is great news. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.