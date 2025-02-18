Trump Unleashes Major Weapon Against The Cartels. Is A Strike Imminent?

President Donald Trump is using a major tool to target drug cartels, and it's a sign something big is brewing.

Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the United States military have made it crystal clear all options will be considered when it comes to dealing with the cartels.

The days of allowing them to push their poison and violence over the border are coming to an end. If that means the might of the U.S. military must be employed, then so be it. The dynamics are changing, and that now includes a serious weapon being used in the field.

CIA reportedly flying drone flights into Mexico.

It's already known that members of 7th Special Forces Group are in Mexico on a training mission, and many spy flights have already happened around the border.

Well, buckle up because there's a major step up the escalation ladder the Trump administration has taken.

A bombshell report released Tuesday by CNN claims CIA MQ-9 Reaper drones are flying inside Mexican airspace to spy on the drug cartels. Entering Mexican airspace is a significant game-changer.

Currently, it's believed the drones aren't armed, but that could obviously change immediately. The MQ-9 Reaper is capable of carrying serious firepower, and is regularly used to blow up bad guys. If the drones go hot, there's not a damn thing people on the ground can do to avoid them.

CNN further reported "some current and former officials say designating cartels as terrorist groups could potentially lay the groundwork for direct US strikes against the cartels and their drug labs in Mexico."

It's also unclear if Mexico was alerted to the flight before they started.

"But the more recent flights were communicated to Congress by the Trump administration using a particular notification reserved for new or updated covert programs that the CIA intends either to conceal or deny, a source familiar with the matter said — suggesting that the flights represent a distinct escalation. The notifications made no mention of Mexican partners, the source said," CNN reported.

Not notifying Mexico of the flights would also be a serious escalation, and a likely sign the Trump administration doesn't trust the Mexican government.

Add up all the pieces in front of us - spy flights, training missions in Mexico and the new update about the drones - and it's hard to imagine this is all happening for the hell of it. It certainly feels like something huge is brewing, and whatever is coming could be intended to send a serious message. Blowing up a cartel leader would certainly put the rest on notice. Will it happen? I can't say for sure, but let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.