Trump Makes Major Move Against Cartels, Elite Soldiers Ready To Roll

President Donald Trump and the United States military continue to ramp up efforts to deal with problems south of the border.

Trump declared drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made it clear all options are on the table.

So far, there have been troops surging to the border and spy flights are swarming the border collecting intelligence on targets. The exact targets aren't known, but it's a safe bet the flights are targeting cartels in order to build a target/intel package.

Now, the military is moving another step up the ladder.

Elite U.S. soldiers going to Mexico.

Green Berets from 7th Special Forces Group - some of the most elite soldiers in the military - are going to Mexico to train the Mexican Navy’s Infantería de Marina (marine infantry), according to Border Report.

The training will focus "on conventional and non-conventional types of combat," according to the same report.

The training will start February 17 and go through March 30. The mission was approved by the Mexicans "without discussion or dissent on Tuesday," Border Report further added.

Green Berets are great at a lot of different things, but their bread and butter is foreign internal defense. While the Army Rangers exist to smash and obliterate the enemy, Green Berets exist to act as a force multiplier.

They go into areas and train up the locals to fight and carry out the mission so that the United States doesn't have to go in and do it.

They're very good at their jobs. Yes, they can also do CQB and hit targets if that's what's asked of them, but what makes Green Berets special is the fact that a small group of them can tip the scales without any fighting at all.

Now, they're going to Mexico to train Mexican troops. I wonder what those Mexican troops might end up doing? The answer to that is likely hitting targets the United States and Mexico both want eliminated, and they're about to get trained by some of the best warfighters on the planet.

Something certainly seems to be brewing, and it's going to be fascinating to see how it unfolds. Make sure to keep checking back with OutKick for the latest updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.