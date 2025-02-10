Trump, Military Take Unprecedented Action Against Cartels. Is A Strike Coming?

The United States military under President Donald Trump is ramping up efforts to battle cartels.

Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have made it crystal clear that all options are on the table to stop drugs and violence from entering America.

One of Trump's first steps was to declare them Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The move allows the President and military to open a bigger tool box with more assets at their disposal.

Those tools are now being put to use.

Spy flights skyrocket around Mexico.

People were stunned when two previous reports indicated three kinds of spy planes were flying around the Mexican border. The planes are capable of gathering signals intelligence and relaying the information in near immediate time to other assets and groups. There was some speculation an RC-135 might have even entered Mexican airspace on the west side of the country, but it's unclear if that's the case.

What we do know is the recon flights are happening, and new details suggest it's unlike anything seen in recent history.

CNN released a report Monday morning that shines light on the extent of the operations to gather intel, and it should terrify whoever is being targeted.

The outlet reported that spy planes have flown "at least 18 missions over the southwestern US and in international airspace around the Baja peninsula."

The flights were conducted during a 10-day window starting in late January, and it's described as "a dramatic escalation."

Previously, there would be one flight a month with resources and assets focused on Russia and China, according to the same CNN report.

Military officials speaking with CNN said the use of a U-2 can't be recalled in the past for such operations.

"Some current and former US officials expressed quiet concerns to CNN that the intelligence flights could be part of an effort to find targets for the US military to strike itself," CNN further reported.

And that's the key to this whole thing.

While the military's full plan isn't known to anyone outside of what I'm sure are very small circles, flights of this nature are done for one purpose.

To gain intelligence to build a target package and clear picture for decision makers. The first step up the ladder for potential military action is to build out target packages and intensely detailed intelligence profiles. The latter is done with signals intelligence and human intelligence. Planes and other sophisticated pieces of equipment are used to gather the signals, and people on the ground gather the human intel.

The fact so many resources are being put into this operation truly does mean all options are being considered. Does it guarantee a strike will happen? No, but something is being put together. That much is clear.

Do you think the United States military should strike cartels south of the border? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.