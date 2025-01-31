Pete Hegseth Terrifies Drug Cartels With Just Seven Words: WATCH

Pete Hegseth didn't need many words to put the fear of God and the American military into the hearts of drug cartels.

Conversations continue to unfold in America about how to properly deal with the cartels responsible for poisoning our people.

President Donald Trump declared them foreign terrorist organizations. That does allow the gloves to come off if the order comes down the pipeline to start smacking those scumbags.

Pete Hegseth makes it clear nothing is off-limits when it comes to dealing with drug cartels.

While it's still unclear if there will be direct strikes against the cartels, one thing is for certain:

The United States is keeping its options open.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appeared on Fox News Friday and was asked about the cartels. He made his point clear with just seven words:

"All options will be on the table."

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Again, we don't know if President Trump will order Sec. Def. Hegseth to carry out direct strikes on the cartels. What we do know is this is a major shift in tone and language from the Biden administration.

It's time to remind people who the world's superpower is. The rhetoric alone lets cartels know there's a new sheriff in town, and if they have any common sense, they'll put their weapons and poison down and make a run for it.

Trust me on this, helicopters show up loaded with operators rocking night vision and covered by air assets, the bloodbath that will unfold on target will be biblical.

I don't care how tough cartel bangers think they are. They don't have a snowball's chance in hell against American commandos. None, and that's exactly the point former Delta Force operator Brent Tucker recently made during an "Antihero Podcast" livestream.

People are going to be in for an eye-opening experience if Trump gives the order to directly strike drug cartels. There's not a force on this planet capable of protecting them from American might. Take that guarantee to the bank. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.