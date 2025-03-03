Trump Floods Heavy Weapons To The Border As Cartel War Looms: DETAILS

President Donald Trump and the military are taking big steps to arm up the southern border.

Trump and the military have made securing the border and targeting drug cartels in Mexico a top priority for the administration.

Below are a few of the steps being taken:

There's also been reporting that the White House is currently split on whether to hit the cartels alone or work with Mexico.

President Donald Trump sends more resources to the border.

While there's been no official decision on hitting the cartels, it is clear the military is keeping all options available. That now includes sending heavy weapons and equipment, including Strykers, to the border.

The Department of Defense announced the following Saturday:

"As directed by President Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered the deployment of a Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) and General Support Aviation Battalion to reinforce and expand current border security operations to seal the border and protect the territorial integrity of the United States, a priority for the President.

These forces will arrive in the coming weeks and their deployment underscores the Department's unwavering dedication to working alongside the Department of Homeland Security to secure our southern border and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the United States under President Trump's leadership."

The DoD provided further details about what the new units and tools are capable of in any space they hold:

"Each SBCT is a mechanized infantry force of approximately 4,400 soldiers, and the Army's nine SBCTs — seven active-duty and two National Guard — are known for their rapid deployment and versatility. Built around the Stryker vehicle — an eight-wheeled armored platform — the brigade balances mobility, protection and firepower. Capable of transport via C-130 Hercules aircraft within 96 hours, the Stryker excels in operations requiring swift response.

Complementing this, the GSAB, with roughly 650 troops, brings aviation muscle — UH-60 Black Hawks for command and medical evacuation, and CH-47 Chinooks for heavy lift — enhancing operational reach and support.

The Stryker's design — lighter than tanks, yet more robust than light infantry — makes it ideal for the border's vast terrain, while the aviation battalion's air traffic control and lift capacity ensure seamless coordination."

The move comes after several elite military units were spun up or are in the process of moving to lock down the border and keep Americans safe.

The units involved include members of the 101st Airborne and the 10th Mountain Division - two of America's most elite units.

The last thing a bad guy wants to face is heavy American armor, well-trained troops and air power. That's what the border will soon have in large quantities.

Now, we sit and wait to see what might be the next step up the ladder when it comes to the border and the cartels. Clearly, the administration isn't playing games. Surging in heavy weapons and men is a sign they're prepared for whatever might happen.