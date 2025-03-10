Drug Cartels Fight Back Against Trump With Bold Strategy: DETAILS

Mexican drug cartels are stepping up their game as fears of a possible strike loom.

The drug cartels have become a major target for President Donald Trump since his return to the Oval Office on January 20, 2025. POTUS and the military wasted no time before getting to work and moving up the escalation ladder against people pushing poison into America.

Some of those steps and escalations include the following:

Mexican drug cartels take to the air.

It was obvious to anyone paying attention that the cartels wouldn't just roll over and die. They make billions of dollars and will want to protect their flow of money.

That now includes a lot of drone flights being carried out by the cartel ahead of possible action south of the border, according to Border Report.

"We see the drones every day. The cartels use the drones to identify where the authorities are and how they can manage entries. We are trying to identify exactly where they are to stop that tactic," Walter N. Slosar, the appointed interim Chief Agent of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector, told the media last week, according to the same report.

He further added, "Do I worry? I worry about everything: land, air, underground. We are trying to make sure the border is safe on both sides. That is why we work with federal, state and community partners – to identify where they are using the drones and what we have to do to combat them."

Drug cartels use armed drones to carry out attacks, and while that hasn't happened inside of America, the drones being in the area of the border is a problem.

The solution is pretty simple. Get the Mexicans to raid potential launch sites or take them down with direct energy weapons once they're in the air. The latter was done to stop a drone following Trump during the campaign.

Either way, you can't let cartel-operated drones fly anywhere near the border, especially if they're watching American assets.

Remember, Trump has flooded elite troops to the border. The last thing they need is for the cartels to have eyes on them. That means, one way or another, those drones have to come down if the government is serious about safety and protecting operational security.

How would you like to see President Donald Trump handle the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.