Trump/Iran Assassination Plot Revealed In New Book, Details Are Terrifying

President Donald Trump used serious tactics to avoid a potential assassination attempt by the Iranian regime.

There's long been chatter and speculation that Iran is trying to assassinate Trump in revenge for the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed January 3, 2020 in a drone strike at the Baghdad airport. New details have emerged, and it sounds like the situation was terrifying.

Details of Iran's plot against Donald Trump revealed in new book.

Speculation about a potential assassination plot hit a new high when Trump recently revealed he left instructions for revenge if it happens.

Turns out the situation was a lot more serious than people might have realized. Axios published details from the new book "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power" by Alex Isenstadt, and it lays out just how serious the situation was being taken during the campaign.

The book claims Trump was warned in 2024 that Iranian operatives were inside the United States with surface-to-air missiles to shoot down his private plan. In order to protect Trump, he was put on a decoy plane owned by Steve Witkoff while most of the staff remained on Trump Force One.

A decoy motorcade was also deployed in order to confuse anyone who might be planning to carry out an attack, according to the book.

The book also claims intel indicated people might try to shoot up his motorcade at a September 18th rally on Long Island. At one point, Secret Services agents shot a drone out of the sky that was following the motorcade during a trip to Pennsylvania.

"Officers in one of the cars opened up the moonroof and shot it with an electromagnetic gun, disabling it," Axios reported from the book.

What's arguably most fascinating is details about Trump - who survived two assassination plots - riding a decoy plane were first revealed during a January 3rd episode of "The Shawn Ryan Show." Guest Sam Shoemate laid out the exact same claim as made in the book.

You can watch his comments starting around 52:00 in the video below.

Rest assured of one thing. If a foreign nation takes out any American leader, the retaliation would be unprecedented. That's a guarantee. Fortunately, Donald Trump now has the best security in the world after returning to the White House. Let's hope nothing ever happens to him or any other elected official. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.