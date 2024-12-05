Embarrassing Drunk Stories Go Viral, Are Disturbing And Hilarious

Embarrassing drunk stories are going viral, and the tales might be the funniest thing you read all week.

We've been on a generational Reddit run lately, and it's resulted in lots of fire content getting pumped out. Check out some of the big hits below:

Drunk stories go viral on Reddit.

Well, I hope you're ready to rock and roll because we have a wild viral Reddit thread to break down:

"What’s something someone told you while drunk you wished they hadn’t?"

Grab yourself a drink, enjoy the stories below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I was at a bar and was chatting with this married couple I'd just met that night. We'd both been drinking a fair bit, but the wife was probably the most drunk. A one point this guy walks in and comes and sits with us as he apparently knows them. Shortly after, the wife and I go up to the bar to get another round of drinks and she says to me "well this is awkward. My husband is sitting next to the guy I'm cheating on him with". Why would you say this to someone you just met?

My girlfriend told me while she was inebriated, that we were "together" but not really together. That was the end of that relationship

My uncle shot my grandad when he was 5 years old. Dad told me drunk. My uncle has always been the most miserable cold person and it was that moment I realised why. Insane situation I wish I didn't know about.

My now ex girlfriend told me while we were having sex that she f*cked another guy the night before.

A coworker once confessed they were cheating on their husband with a colleague, who was also a friend. Her son was my best friend of some ten years. Her husband was my boss. The person she was cheating with once saved my life in a sticky situation. That was not very fun.

I am the king of being told by drunken friends/co-workers: "I USED to be so into you/attracted to you". And it's always someone that I had a massive crush on at the time they said they were into me. So many missed opportunities.

My girlfriend once drunkenly told me about her ex's large p*nis. I'd be lying if I said I haven't thought about it every day since.

My S.O. went out for drinks with a girlfriend. When I picked her up she was hammered drunk. Anyway, she couldn't stop talking about the bartender. He had the same exact hairstyle as me, the same beard, dressed similar, same kind of demeanor. The difference was that he was extremely attractive. I said something about sounds like a cool dude, she said: "He's just like you: only he's actually hot. If I could I would f*ck him tonight." Here's the deal folks, I have no problem accepting that I am freakishly ugly. It's been a running joke in our relationship about a -4 getting with an 8. But hearing her say that kind stung differently. I've thought about that night at least once a week since then and it was 5 years ago.

I was in earshot but it was not told directly to me. My mom had a little to drink this thanksgiving and tried to whisper to my brother that he was her favorite. My brother was upset by it too and we called her out on it. Not that it does much good. She has dementia and I do a lot for her, but she still hates me quite often unfortunately.

Last year I went to a concert with my then gf and some friends. One couple had to cancel last minute, so my brother and one of gf's coworkers came along. Her coworker (married with kids) seems to have some projection issues when she's been drinking (there were other examples, but this is what Reddit wants to hear). She started telling me about the various people in their work social circle who cheated on their partners, then told my gf that she wanted to f*ck my (engaged then, now married) brother. It made meeting more of their coworkers the next weekend much more awkward for me.

"I had a crush on you for years, but... I have a boyfriend now."

"I should have dated you", a girl I has a real connection with, when we were both in relationships...

My dad (70s) once told me that he saw his dad at the drive-in with a much younger gf while he was still married to my Nana. Somehow she found out about it and located the girl’s family. When my Nana ratted out the other woman, the girl’s family actually sent her back to Mexico as a punishment for embarrassing them.

On several occasions my gay friends who do not know one another, have confessed to wanting to sleep with me or fantasizing about me after drinking. I know how it feels now when women have close friends turn around trying to f*ck them. It's distressing and gross at the same time and very quickly ruins a friendship.

When I was 10, my parents divorced. Mom took us to Cabo for Christmas and got white girl wasted at the pool bar at our hotel. This old dude kept buying my mom drinks and I voiced my concern. Old dude laughed at me for trying to stop him. After a while, my mom floats over to me and proceeds to tell me that I’m her favorite child and that she never really liked my brother. Tried to tell her she didn’t mean it, but she just kept saying I was her favorite child. Weirdly f*cked me up as a kid.

That's a small sample of the stories in the thread. There are a lot of stories I withheld because they're just too insane or too dark.

I do have a funny one I always chuckle about. Several years ago, I was at a Halloween party at a location in Washington, D.C. that I can't reveal, unfortunately. Someday I probably will, but that day is not today.

What I can reveal is the most embarrassing thing I ever said while enjoying a few cold domestic light beers with the boys. I was single at the time, and this was back when a group of us were pretty much running roughshod through life in our 20s. I was speaking with a woman at the party who had very short hair. Kind of like a pixie cut. For some reason I'm still not sure I understand, I asked her if she had cancer. She did not. That led to a follow up comment/question I absolutely can't post online.

It was rather embarrassing in the moment due to the general absurdity of the situation, and I've actually run into that woman a handful of times since. She's been a good sport about it. Not funny at the moment. Absolutely hilarious all these years later.

Have you ever heard something crazy come out of the mouth of someone while drinking? I definitely want to hear it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.