Wild/Embarrassing Sex Stories Go Viral On Reddit

Reddit is, once again, on an absolute heater.

As OutKick readers know, we like to go down deep Reddit rabbit holes here. You simply never know what you're going to find.

One day, it can be wildly entertaining or inappropriate. The next day, it can be incredibly serious or informative. It's truly a roll of the dice every single time you log on.

Well, we have a doozy today.

Sex stories go viral on Reddit.

I was scrolling through Reddit when I saw a thread titled, "Have you ever been caught while being intimate outdoors? How did you handle it?"

As you'd expect, that was an immediate click, and the sex stories didn't disappoint. Check out some of the responses below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I just laid there still on top of her. The guy who walked by said "are you ok buddy?" Once he saw what was happening he said "oh you’re doing great".

Not outdoors, but did get caught having sex in the back of my suv in a parking lot outside a restaurant we had just been to. Somehow we failed to notice there was a police station on the other side of the parking lot lol. Luckily the officer let us off with a warning saying "you can’t do that here"

Pool sex at a resort. It was a villa with a private cool, just not so private. Elderly couple saw us. Fortunately, we were also seated next to them for dinner at the resort later that night.

So, not me, but a story I rarely get to tell. At a work event the company had rented a riverboat. Bar, music, a slow drift up and down the local river. Just a chill time in the evening. Bit of a hubub and I notice people starting to drift to the starboard side, and occasional laughter and cheers drifting from the crowd. Wander that way and am treated to the sight of a couple facing away from the water, going hard at d**** style in what the must have thought was a secluded spot out of sight, which it would have been if 200+ people on a boat weren’t drifting by. And then, like absolute legends, and without breaking rhythm, slowing in any way, or even looking back? They wave. And got a standing ovation for their troubles.

Yep, a dog walker stumbled upon us mid-action. We just pretended we were stargazing… in some very creative positions. Awkward nods were exchanged, and we got out of there fast.

Got arrested and charged with lewd acts in public. Paid the fine.

Yes. Caught giving **** to a friend outside of a bar. The persons who caught us didn’t seem to even care. One of them simply said "someone is having a good night" then the group laughed and got into their vehicle.

Not exactly outdoors, but in a car at night on a college campus. Security flashed the flashlight 🔦. We panicked. I tried driving away, but backed into a snow berm that kept us from driving reverse down a hill full of trees. Rolled down the window, talked with security. They talked with both of us separately to make sure it wasn't sexual assault, and we went home shaking. It was funny, ultimately, but we were definitely caught off guard cuz campus was empty.

Here I am, making the sweet lovin in my car, shirt off pants slightly down. All the sudden I hear a tap tap tap on my driver side window, my heart stops I start to get my things together as the lady I’m with is getting dressed and buttoning up her shirt I realize it’s a cop, I had a joint on me I thought I was f*cked, thankfully my hair was long so I tucked the J behind my ear. I got out of the car without my shirt the cops were already cracking jokes, asked if I had anything to drink, I said "no sir just redbull" (line cook at the time) and the cop opens the back door to see an avalanche of red bulls slide out, I shovel the bulls back into the car flustered and shirtless in the street as both the cops and my date laugh at me, so all in all pretty good night.

Not me but a buddy. He and his girlfriend were at his fathers golf course and slipped into an unused room with table cloths covering long tables. The two got under one table and went to it. Mid coitus an employee came into the room, turned the light on and began to vacuum the room. They remained frozen while the room was cleaned and the vacuum cleaner came within inches of their heads. They lay there terrified that the table cloths were going to be removed. But were able to escape without being seen after the employee left.

An old GF and i were hiking once and the mood took us. We didn't hide very well, just kinda next to a flat section of the trail. We hadn't seen anyone else. We were in cowgirl position and two middle aged couples rounded the bend. Their reactions spoke volumes 😂 The two men chuckled and exchanged a glance. One of the women laughed. The other scowled. One of those couples probably had sex later that day! We just smiled sheepishly and kept going as they walked on...

Yes, with my now wife at her mother's house. It's way out in the country so nobody would see, and her mom was going to be gone for hours. Or so we thought until we were well into it on a blanket in the yard and heard a loud BEEP! Her mom wasn't as long as she thought she was going to be and came back to her house, saw us, and didn't know what to do other than honk the car horn at us. Now to answer your question: I handled it by picking up my clothes and running into the woods. I returned dressed and we left. My now MiL brings it up every year on the "anniversary of the worst day of her life" and we all have a good laugh about it.

I was on a first date with a girl, we had went to the beach and smoked a bit (it was really late at night) and she started going down on me. Partway thru we both noticed a guy had walked up and was maybe 12 feet away from us and just staring. Freaked me out, she told him to go away and he said something about just wanting to watch. She told him to go away again and he started walking towards us so she started to pull out a knife and he went away. Her about to pull out a knife was maybe one of the hottest things I’ve seen a woman do

Found an extremely large pizza paddle at the store. GF bent over for a whooping and I prepared to swing as a guy walked around the corner. He laughed his ass off.

Some of you truly are savages. Most people lead pretty boring lives. The people in this Reddit thread, apparently, do not lead very boring lives when it comes to getting it on and getting caught. Trust me, there were also several stories that were hilarious but not for public consumption on OutKick.

Generally speaking, I enjoy sharing some stories of my own when it comes to these Reddit threads. For obvious reasons, I'll take a hard pass this time around.

Do you have a wild story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. There's no judgment here!