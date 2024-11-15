Relationship Red Flags Go Viral, Stories Are Very Troubling

Relationship red flags are going viral on Reddit, and the stories are wild.

Everyone knows that there are some clear red flags in relationships. The biggest one is without question cheating.

I'd say cheating in a relationship is locked in at the number spot when it comes to signs a relationship is going to fail.

However, there are apparently a lot more that you might not realize, and a viral Reddit thread is full of wild stories and examples.

Waking me up in the middle of the night to continue a fight.

My first girlfriend (3rd year of college) was at my side every waking moment. No matter what I was doing, where I was going. Any movie, errand, we were NEVER apart. Second girlfriend didn't feel like going to the book store with me and when I looked deflated she said "go without me, we can do different things." Never occurred to me.

I thought it was okay to get a few episodes ahead on Netflix without my partner... until a friend pointed out that I was basically committing a relationship crime.

My ex-girlfriend got me a pocket first aid kit for our "3 month anniversary" (her idea not mine), and was upset when I used it for myself, said it was me to only use it on her

I didn't have really great parents, guides, mentors, or examples of healthy relationships in my life when I cam of "dating age", and I'm embarrassed to say that getting emotionally high on arguing in very unhealthy ways was a cornerstone of one of my first relationships. Like, we would mutually instigate really unhealthy fights over little things and twist the emotional knife deeper and deeper, each like mutual sado-masochistic circle jerk. As I got older, grew, got therapy, and experience actually loving relationships, I realized how dark, sad, and weird, that time in my life was.

Codependency... literally everything was done together to the point of... unhealthy

Having a to-go bag with meds, clothes, books, toiletries, cash, important documents when my wife would get so mad at me I didn’t feel safe.

My first girlfriend never came anywhere with me. She was a homebody and I was not. In college, I was easily going out 5 nights a week and she never complained once. It was like 2 years before she met one of my friends. That friend said she thought that I was gay and made her up so I wouldn't have to do things with girls while I was out

My mother guilt tripping me all the time. I thought it was normal until my friend told me about it not so long ago.

Always the victim. All day, every day. You end up walking on eggshells constantly. It isn't normal. It's a sign of either narcissism or borderline personality disorder. Get out the moment you see this sh*t.

I wish I had known this sooner. I didn’t see it for 6 years. Only got out when instead of her being victim to everything and everyone in the world, I was suddenly the source of all of her woes. It’s only been 5 months but I’m still super messed up from it. I have found that it’s extremely difficult time focusing on myself after spending 6 straight years making personal sacrifices to keep her happy.

She would hit me whenever she disagreed with anything I said. Took me a while to realize domestic violence is not actually gendered, but concern for victims sure as hell is, or was at the time. Things seem to be moving somewhat in the right direction.

Gf flirting with other guys

Overall, I would say a lot of those stories are the definition of clear red flags in a relationship. I hope those people ran for the hills.

Life is too short to be stuck in a bad relationship. Life is too short to be with people who aren't worth being around.

It's really that simple. It's a big world, and there are a lot of great people out there. Don't get bogged down in a bad situation.

At some point, you just have to cut your losses and move on. It sounds like a lot of the people above waited far too long to take that advice.

