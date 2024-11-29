Thanksgiving Horror Stories Go Viral, Prove Some People Are Crazy

Buckle up for some chaos because Reddit is loaded with some incredible Thanksgiving stories.

Thanksgiving is officially in the books, and I certainly hope your day was full of time with family and friends and included lots of football, great food and a couple of drinks along the way.

I'm pretty sure I've gained about 10 pounds since the start of Thursday. It's just the nature of the beast, and while I'm no fan of New York, I certainly have enjoyed my time with my fiancée's family.

Reddit users share what ruined Thanksgiving.

However, not everyone had a great Thanksgiving. A viral Reddit thread is exposing what ruined the Holiday for people, and the stories are incredible.

Grab your favorite drink, enjoy the stories below and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

My cousin’s new girlfriend who brought her OWN tupperware to my family’s house and proceeded to (unasked) scrape most of the leftovers into her containers. You could have heard a pin drop. I think my uncle almost launched across the kitchen. It was priceless and will go down in family TG history.

Not sure who, but we were walking our dogs when the police pulled up down the street and starting yelling GET DOWN GET DOWN. We saw a dude spill out of a house followed by about ten family members, all of them just screaming at him. Cops were arresting him and some of the family starting trying to kick the sh*t out of the dude, so they got arrested, too. By the time it was done, there were about five or six police cars and about as many family members in cuffs.

My roommate’s dog. She is a husky that got out. Have you ever chased down a husky? It’s a pain in the ass.

I did! Checked work email Tuesday morning, had a Teams meeting, put a load of laundry in, then the next thing I remember is it eight hours later and I am delirious and going into surgery for appendicitis.

My whole damn family who took a nap right after dinner and I'm still waiting for them to wake up so I can have pie!

Well, my dad died unexpectedly yesterday afternoon which put a bit of a damper on today. I can't really fault him though. It wasn't like he planned it. Or if he did, he did a really good job of covering his tracks.

I am FIGHTING for my life on the toilet right now

Fighting with my mother over getting her stupidly large dinner done. Basically saying she wants to do it herself. Meanwhile she has a consistent history of complaining no one helps her get things done. So you know. Damned if you do. Damned if you don't.

Matt Eberflus

My roommate's mother's parrot who kept biting everyone

I ran a marathon on Sunday. I was being asked about it and answering questions. My mother in law said loudly "(my name) isn’t the only athlete at the table (her new husband) did triathalons", politely I say "oh cool, what kind did you do?", he says "it was 40 years ago"….

The guy who brought lunch meat home for Thanksgiving and had the audacity to yell at his girlfriend until she cried for making him feel like he ruined Thanksgiving.

Me. Slept in, made green beans and stuffing, gave up, ordered pizza.

Shockingly there was ZERO drama, no mention of politics, and everyone got along. The alcoholic aunt who just lost her husband was sober and sociable, the other aunt who meddles in everything just enjoyed being with the family, MAGA SIL/BIL said nothing about Trump, grandpa and the kids all played lovely together.

Me technically. Accidentally knocked a candle with glass around it off a shelf that I didn’t see. Broke right before my 3 year old nephew/ brother and SIL walked in. Glass everywhere. Apologized but still sent my mom into a screaming fit at everyone, somehow my other brother got blamed more than me. Everyone went home within 5 minutes. No one ate. Stuck in my room to avoid getting yelled at til I head back to far away where I live now on Saturday.

My mom calling to scream obscenities at me and call me horrible names. Because my dad is invited to thanksgiving, at my house. They’re divorced. We were planning on going there for a family thanksgiving on Saturday so she’d get her time too.

My mom smoked too much weed and got paranoid that my dad (who was not there) could hear us talking about him

My boyfriend’s brother. His mom bought 10+ steaks that we grilled for 4 of us, expecting him to just show up a little late. He never showed up. We ate without him without waiting because apparently he’s not that reliable to begin with, but it still broke my boyfriend’s heart that his siblings made no effort to come to their parents house for the holiday.

Well we just got out of a 4 hour power outage thanks to the wet snow. It started right as I was ready to put food in the oven. I made mashed potatoes and boxed stuffing on the wood stove at least.

The place we ordered from. Reheat at 325° for 20 minutes my ass. It took an hour at 350°. Thanksgiving wasn’t really ruined, it just gave us more time to visit.

The dog. Ate the damn pies.

I'm happy to announce I didn't have to deal with any drama like that. While I certainly enjoy a feisty conversation about politics or the state of the world, I'm not going to let anything ruin Thanksgiving.

If anything, I'm just going to grab another beer and just ride with the waves of the moment. I think my lowest point was when I tried to put together a Harry Potter gingerbread house.

As you can see in the tweet below, it didn't go well. In fact, my portion of the activity was nothing short of a total disaster.

I was going for more of a "Voldemort won" theme with the cloudy sky and a shotgun approach to the rest of the building. It was an epic failure, but at least Shelby did a nice job.

Did anything ruin Thanksgiving for you? I definitely want to hear about it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.