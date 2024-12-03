Montana Bar SAVAGELY Slams Customers For Rude Bathroom Act; Calls Out Major State

A bar in Montana is going viral for all the right reasons.

For those of you who might not know, I used to live in Montana. I spent a year in Bozeman in what feels like a different lifetime, and I loved the good people in the state.

It's a gorgeous place full of awesome people, great food and plenty of fun things to do. It's also a place where nonsense isn't tolerated at all, and that was on full display in a viral Reddit post.

Montana bar goes viral for calling out rude customers.

A Reddit user posted a photo of "taped above a urinal in a Montana Saloon" that had one very simple message:

Stop spitting your Zyn pouch in the urinals or get the hell out.

"To the guy who has zero respect for our cleaning crew: Stop spitting your Zyns in our urinals. There is a trash can literally right behind you. Thanks And if you're the guy who keeps ripping these signs down - take your Zyns, your E-bike and your vape and go back to Texas - we chew real tobacco in Montana," the sign states in the unidentified Montana saloon.

You can check out a photo of the sign below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People seemed to love the sign and responded with the following:

Texans in Montana have become the new Californians in Montana. A bunch of Yellowstone cosplaying losers that nobody wanted around here to begin with

Oh so that’s what I saw in the urinal today. It looked like chewing gum I was wondering what the heck it was

Heh. Even Montana doesn't like Texas.

I was not expecting the e-bike dig here lol. What a random combination of things.

I think they are labeling this specifically to inform the perp they know exactly who he is.

They know exactly who the Zyn spitting POS is.

F*cking unnecessary ricochet for Texas but ok

Whenever you get a chance to call out people from a different state, you just can't pass it up. Those are the rules of society, and this is a savage call out.

What did Zyn or a vape do to rope Texas into this situation? As people in Washington, D.C. like to say, "Zyn is not a sin."

Apparently, spitting one in a urinal is enough to get you put on blast, and given how specific this message is, I have a feeling the bar knows exactly who is responsible. It's just way too specific.

Do you think spitting Zyn pouches in a urinal is crossing the line? I certainly do, but I'm open to hearing opposing opinions. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.