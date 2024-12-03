Montana Bar SAVAGELY Slams Customers For Rude Bathroom Act; Calls Out Major State

A bar in Montana is going viral for all the right reasons.

For those of you who might not know, I used to live in Montana. I spent a year in Bozeman in what feels like a different lifetime, and I loved the good people in the state.

It's a gorgeous place full of awesome people, great food and plenty of fun things to do. It's also a place where nonsense isn't tolerated at all, and that was on full display in a viral Reddit post.

A Montana bar is going viral on Reddit after calling out people for being rude. (Credit: Getty Images)

Montana bar goes viral for calling out rude customers.

A Reddit user posted a photo of "taped above a urinal in a Montana Saloon" that had one very simple message:

Stop spitting your Zyn pouch in the urinals or get the hell out.

"To the guy who has zero respect for our cleaning crew: Stop spitting your Zyns in our urinals. There is a trash can literally right behind you. Thanks And if you're the guy who keeps ripping these signs down - take your Zyns, your E-bike and your vape and go back to Texas - we chew real tobacco in Montana," the sign states in the unidentified Montana saloon.

You can check out a photo of the sign below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Montana saloon blasts people for spitting Zyn pouches in urinals. (Credit: Reddit/https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/1h3u0xz/funny_sign_in_montana_saloon_restroom/ with permission from BigheadReddit)

People seemed to love the sign and responded with the following:

  • Texans in Montana have become the new Californians in Montana. A bunch of Yellowstone cosplaying losers that nobody wanted around here to begin with
  • Oh so that’s what I saw in the urinal today. It looked like chewing gum I was wondering what the heck it was
  • Heh. Even Montana doesn't like Texas.
  • I was not expecting the e-bike dig here lol. What a random combination of things.
  • I think they are labeling this specifically to inform the perp they know exactly who he is.
  • They know exactly who the Zyn spitting POS is.
  • F*cking unnecessary ricochet for Texas but ok

Whenever you get a chance to call out people from a different state, you just can't pass it up. Those are the rules of society, and this is a savage call out.

What did Zyn or a vape do to rope Texas into this situation? As people in Washington, D.C. like to say, "Zyn is not a sin."

Apparently, spitting one in a urinal is enough to get you put on blast, and given how specific this message is, I have a feeling the bar knows exactly who is responsible. It's just way too specific.

Montana saloon goes viral for calling out people spitting Zyn pouches into the urinal. (Credit: Getty Images)

Do you think spitting Zyn pouches in a urinal is crossing the line? I certainly do, but I'm open to hearing opposing opinions. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.