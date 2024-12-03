Horrifying Wedding Stories Go Viral, Prove Some People Are Terrible

What's the worst thing you've ever witnessed at a wedding?

If you live long enough and attend enough weddings, you're eventually going to stumble upon some crazy and wild scenes.

It's the nature of the beast, and a new Reddit thread is full of some of the craziest stories you'll ever hear.

Reddit thread of wedding horror stories goes viral.

The viral Reddit thread is exposing absolute horror stories and messes that unfolded at weddings, and you're not going to want to miss these stories.

Check out some of the responses below:

A young guy (maybe 20ish, and a distant relative of the bride, second cousin or something like that) got absolutely blacked out drunk, projectile vomited all over the dance floor, and the brides 72 yr old dad slipped and fell in it and broke his hip. That was a wild wedding.

Well, the tornado at the outdoor reception was kinda bad.

Just a few hours before the wedding, the groom's father, age- 50-ish, sat in his recliner to take a short power nap and never woke up. The couple went through with the wedding anyway since a lot of family had traveled there for it. Just a sad day all around.

This happened to a friend of mine. Her dad died the day before her wedding. So sad.

Watched my friends mum have a drunken meltdown during her daughters ceremony. Took 6 people to get her out! She started drinking at 5am, was asked not to turn up to the hotel where the bridal party was getting ready and then broke down when she saw the bridesmaids dresses were black and not pink like she wanted, her daughter (the bride) wore royal blue instead of white. Her mum wanted nothing to do with dress shopping so her future MIL came with her. The police ended up having to take her away after the venue called them

At one wedding I went to, the groom started complaining in his speech about how much it all cost and called out family members for not pitching in. It was so awkward, and everyone felt uncomfortable. Weddings can really bring out the drama!

uy had a heart attack while a prayer was being said, but he was adamant to not make a scene… so his sons dragged him out of the room while he was seated in his chair. While all this was done with good intentions, the chair screeching against the floor probably made more of a scene than if they had just carried him out of there… iirc the heart attack guy survived.

Didn’t see it but certainly experienced it… I got stuck in an elevator for over an hour at a hotel wedding reception and no one noticed. I was 11

The bride and her MIL got into a fist fight at the reception.

My best friend in high school invited me to her cousins wedding. We’re both Indian and you typically invite everyone to Indian weddings because it’s usually a really extravagant party. She’s been to some of my family’s weddings. BUT: she forgot to mention her cousin’s Pentecostal. At Indian Pentecostal weddings you invite people to give sermons/testimony. The more sermons you have, the better you look. And like. Zero partying. It’s sermons and a quiet dinner. I sat through 4 hours of prayer and sermons and had mid food around a bunch of people who also looked incredibly miserable. No alcohol either.

Bride did a keg stand and the brother of the bride sh*t his pants

I’ve told this story before. The couple to be decided 1) to use their black Lab as the ring bearer, and 2) to release doves after the ceremony. In retrospect, of COURSE the dog would absolutely lose his sh*t when 50 or so of the very thing he’s genetically programmed to chase just fly out of a box. Like, they’re called "Labrador Retrievers". They retrieve sh*t. It’s right there in the name. Anyway, all was calm until the minister opened the Box. The birds started flying out, and the dog couldn’t help himself. He lunged away from the flower girl, (who fell, and was now on the ground crying), sprinted the 20’ or so, and tackled the cage / box thing. For maybe 10 seconds, it was just a blur of screaming and feathers. He did eventually manage to catch one, and being who he was, he then proudly marched up to the bride and dropped it at her feet. Don’t do the bird thing at weddings, people. Terrible idea for a whole bunch of reasons.

I was a +1 at a wedding where I only knew my date and her mother, it was for a family friend of theirs. The brides side was Italian and grooms side was rural Ontario rednecks, literally degens from upcountry. Father of the groom got wasted and had a fist fight with the father of the maid of honour. The groom basically tried to get the his dad to calm down and stop ruining the wedding, and the dad sucker punched his own son. There were a bunch of people fighting after that, and I just kind of stood and watched. The reception abruptly ended at that point, but I can remember that a lot of rented tuxedos got very bloody very quickly.

Still gonna go with the priest asking if that was their first kiss, cause we all were like "aweee" The bride was pregnant, showing but she hid it really well with her giant chest and excellent dress choice

My own wedding was a fun one. Grey and drizzly through the day, of course its an outdoor wedding in August. Rain stopped for the ceremony, it was perfectly overcast and mild, and then a tornado decided to fly through and knock out the power and call the party short. All the legalities were done and all the guests were safe and got home safely, but let's say it wasn't what we expected! Honestly it was a fun time, and the restaurant brought us back 6 months later to redo the reception :) Hubs and I are now married 2.5 years and still loving life together!

A wedding participant banging the freshly married woman hidden under the music stage.

My mother drunk as hell, flashing the entire reception hall full of guests.

I am happy to say I've never been to a wedding where anything like what's mentioned above has even come close to happening.

I am happy to say I've never been to a wedding where anything like what's mentioned above has even come close to happening.

In fact, I'm not sure I've ever been at a wedding where anything bad happened. If there was an incident, it didn't stick out enough for me to remember.

Now that I'm planning my own wedding (I'm doing my best to let my rockstar fiancée handle it the way she wants to), I'm definitely hoping nothing like any of the stories occurs at our working class ceremony in an undisclosed location.

Drinking a few beers is fine. Getting obliterated to the point it ruins things is not. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.