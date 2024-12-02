Best Weapon For Zombie Apocalypse? Top Choice Is Clear

What's the best weapon to survive a zombie apocalypse?

As someone who enjoys shooting guns and has owned firearms my entire life, I really enjoy a great debate about guns and different scenarios.

I'm pretty sure I spent most of my time in college debating what I'd do in a "Red Dawn" situation. Hell, I still do that and I'm now in my 30s.

What's the best weapon to survive a zombie apocalypse?

What about zombies? What weapon is the perfect weapon to survive zombies? A Reddit thread is answering that question, and it's very entertaining.

Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Crowbar. Light, portable, sturdy enough to crack skulls for years on end without bending or breaking, and when you don't have any zombies to fight you've still got a crowbar.

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier

Fat friends

A spear, always a spear. The further from the enemy you remain the better.

Unless you said light saber you got it wrong

Shotgun and I would be the first target. Not worth being alive in a zombie apocalypse

M-1943 entrenching tool

Serious answer? A ruger 10/22 or ar 15. Pump shottys are tanks but 8 rounds fired slowly isn't very good against the 9 zombies.

22LR ammo is so easy to come by and in such great quantities as well. Not to mention magazine sizes for 22s are absurd .. like 120 round drums... If zombies are the squishy kind and not WWZ tanks, this really is the answer.

Anything that's multi use. Wood splitting axes / fire axes, sledge/claw hammers, etc. Guns wise, semi automatic rifles and bolt actions in terms of distance, a decent caliber revolver in short range (easier to maintain than most semi automatics)

cloak of invisibility from harry potter

Contrary to most people here who want shotguns. I think you're way better off with a long melee weapon, like a spear or a katana. Shotgun shells are gonna run out eventually

.22 would be better. Much longer range and my old man has thousands of rounds lying around. Walmart also sells bricks of 1000 of them. Bullets would run out eventually, but it would take a long time.

Machete

Baseball bat

Lots of great and fun answers in that thread, but there's no need to overthink this situation. A gun is your best choice for two reasons. One, it will smoke zombies. Two, it will smoke any people who decide to go full villain during the chaos.

Now, what firearm is the best choice. I think there's two clear answers. An AR-15 chambered in 5.56x45 can't be beat. They're accurate, magazines are all over the place and ammunition is plentiful.

If you have an AR-15 with a solid optic and ammo, then you're going to stand a fighting chance. The second gun to get your hands on is a Ruger 10/22. The amount of .22 ammo in America is comical. It's everywhere, and the best part is the gun is lightweight and you can run around with a thousand rounds on you like it's nothing.

Plus, a Ruger 10/22 is scary accurate if it has a dialed in scope. Add in the fact it's not loud and you're really cooking with gas.

As for handguns, I'm just not sure there's much utilitarian use to carrying a 9mm during a zombie apocalypse. Go with a rifle or go home.

What weapon would you choose for the zombie apocalypse? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.