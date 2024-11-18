People Share Most Terrifying Things In Life, Answers Are Nightmare Fuel

What's the scariest thing you can experience in life?

I'm sure there's a wide range of answers, and we all have things that we don't like to experience or interact with. That's just a fact of life.

That also leads us to one of the most interesting Reddit threads that we've seen in a long time.

Reddit thread of terrifying things goes viral.

As I often do, I was scrolling through Reddit this fine morning while sipping on black coffee when I stumbled across a thread asking people what "genuinely terrifies" them.

It's a rabbit hole worth jumping down. Check out some of the most viral answers below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Mob mentality, groups of people can be scary when they are angry and turn their brains off.

Being buried alive, even the idea scares the ever-living crap out of me. I can't stand having my face covered, and any depiction in the movies or TV shows makes me uncomfortable. There it is, you people and my wife are the only ones that know, so no one tell O.K.

Getting stuck in a tight spot like a cave or vent and dying of dehydration/starvation. I could not imagine the regret I’d feel while stuck in that position, especially with no one to speak to. Also catacombs, similar reason but being lost instead of stuck.

Locked-in syndrome. The idea that you can be lying there listening to doctors tell your loved ones that you’re brain dead, fully conscious and struggling to tell them that you’re still in there, completely aware.

My dad had early onset alzheimers & it terrifies me! He was a smart man but couldn’t understand what was happening. The day he was diagnosed and told it was Alz he turned to me and said "why won’t anyone tell me what’s wrong" so I held his hand & with the professor told him again & he just shook his head & said again ‘no one will tell me’. A truly horrifying disease

Mines weird but time… time terrifies me. There’s no stopping time, there’s nothing you can do we are all just hourglasses and the sand is slowly draining until there’s none left.

my mother passing away It genuinely feels like it’ll be completely dark after that, like it’s the end

Medical negligence. Doctors, nurses, surgeons, they're all just human at the end of the day. Human error is inevitable. It terrifies me to think how many lives have been lost due to honest mistakes made by healthcare professionals. And I say this with so much respect for healthcare workers. It's just terrifying to think about.

Not being able to retire before I’m too old to enjoy it.

I’m currently living it. I’m watching my spouse decline with age. He will pass before I will, in the meantime I’ll be making him as comfortable as he can be. As I’m typing this, I am waiting for him to finish scans in the ER to determine if he has a bone infection, possible blood clot and if his foot will need to be amputated.

the idea of becoming disabled, particularly mentally disabled.

Loss of freedom, whether in personal life or on a governmental or global scale.

Heights. Can't even stand on a ladder without hyperventilating

Getting dementia later in life

Teenagers scare the living sh*t out of me

Genuinely, the ocean. I'm landlocked in my state but still. Deep lakes make me feel uneasy and even more so if I can't see the bottom at all. So the ocean and its depths are absolutely mortifying to me.

WWIII

That might have to be enough internet for me today. All those answers are pretty horrifying and not something any normal person should ever want to experience.

For me, I would have to say being stuck out in the ocean has always been a big fear of mine, despite the fact I never really even go in the ocean.

There's something about the isolation of being stuck out in water that just sends a chill down my spine. Hard pass. I'll keep my feet on dry land where God intends for them to be.

Do you have something that terrifies you? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.