Flight Attendant Horror Stories Go Viral, Prove People Are Disgusting

An insane Reddit thread about airplane horror stories is going viral, and the claims are wild.

I'm officially back in Washington, D.C. after a short trip to New York for Thanksgiving, and that means it's time to get back to the grind.

What's right at the top of the list? Checking what the degenerates on Reddit are up to, and they didn't disappoint.

Insane Reddit thread about plane horror stories goes viral.

I was sipping on some black coffee (as we know, a true cowboy only drinks straight black coffee) as I scrolled Reddit and I stumbled upon a thread that is absolutely shocking:

"Flight attendants of Reddit, what's the most NSFW thing that happened during flight or off flight?"

Do yourself a favor and grab a drink before diving down this rabbit hole because it's wild. Read the answers below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I once had a lady in the first row of first class [censored sex act] the guy she was with… and they were filming it.

I had a guy vomiting blood like there was no tomorrow, we were in the middle of the Atlantic so no way to go back just forward. We tried to help him as much as we can, asked for doctors, none on board. Oxygen was provided, not exactly necessary but helped calming him down. Eventually after a while he stopped. His row looked like a freakin horror movie. Funniest part? He refused ambulance on arrival or any kind of medical assistance upon arrival.

Night flight in business class where the suites are combined, a couple started going at it with the blankets on top of them.

Another one was in the lavatory in the mid section of economy class where a couple figured out that the toilets on both sides of the aisles had a split door in the middle and they managed to unlock it. The plane was really quiet until we heard a rhythmic banging against the wall that gave them away.

My ex gf was a flight attendant. One passenger was hitting on her throughout the flight. Somewhere before landing, he went to the lavatory and left a line of coke for her on the sink and told her "I left you a present inside". She didn't do it.

My mates wife is an attendant for a large carrier and tells us the time almost all the staff got PTSD because half the plane shat all over the place,that the in flight meal they served on a 19 hour flight gave everyone gastro/food poisoning so sever it took less than 25 mins for the first person to run to the toilet in abject horror,it was that scene from bridesmaids on a plane.

Not particularly NSFW, but I used to be a flight attendant for a regional airline, and sometimes we’d get a plane full of rowdy fishermen fresh off the boat but with a few drinks in em. One time, as I was doing my safety demo they started singing that Nelly song to me: "it’s gettin hot in here, so take off all your clothes." It was funny.

Ex cabin crew here - Years ago I did a trip to Bangkok with 4 flight crew and coincidentally 2 of the first officers were husband and wife. After a boozy night out with the crew, the husband and wife ended up having a threesome with one of the cabin crew. I didn’t find out on the trip, I found out about 3 or 4 weeks later as I flew with the same girl to Atlanta who then told me the story. She actually found out she was pregnant on the Atlanta trip.

Overweight passenger who forced members of an all-female cabin crew to undress him in the lavatory and then clean him after he used the toilet. While she initially demurred, he insisted, saying she promised to help him – and that if he couldn’t wipe he’d have to remain in the lavatory for the rest of the flight. So "the flight attendant donned three layers of surgical gloves." The passenger though wasn’t satisfied with the job she was doing and "kept saying ‘deeper, deeper!'"

Mile high club. On some Boeings, there's a crew rest compartment right above all the passengers sitting in the aft of the plane. They were really nice, big roomy bunks with a TV screen, just like the ones on the seat backs in the passenger cabin. On one transatlantic flight, there were about ten crew sleeping in the CRC. The pilot snuck into one of the flight attendant's bunks and they quietly went to the mile high club surrounded by their sleeping (and totally oblivious) colleagues. After he left the bunk, the flight attendant took a photo of the map on the TV screen that shows the plane's location, then had it printed and framed on the layover. One the flight back, she gave it to the pilot as a gift, so he could always "remember" Greenland. No one on the plane ever found out and they got away with it.

Not a flight attendant, but a passenger: Young christian girl, complete with a bible and a cross necklace, saying prayers in between fits of projectile vomiting, as if she was posessed. And there was super high turbulence at the same time, making the whole thing like a living horror movie for those with fear of flying.

On a domestic flight as soon as land a large man gets up from his seat in first class and heads to the forward bathroom. Of course, now we are stuck on the tarmac until he comes out. About ten minutes goes by and finally the attendant started knocking on the door with no response. She calls the pilot thinking perhaps he passed out. Pilot comes out and announces he’s coming in to the bathroom. Unlocks the door and opens it (I’m in 1C so I have a clear view) and my man is standing there phone on the sink headphones in working himself over with a passion. Took him a second to realize the door was open before he fell over trying to pull up his draws. He ended up going back to his seat and deplaned normally. Turns out maybe it’s not illegal to m*sterbate on a plane, only frowned upon.

My cousin is a flight attendant and she said one of the other attendants snuck a woman into the sleeping area for long flights for staff and had sex

I was on a flight to Turkey and there was a drunk overweight elderly guy who was causing grief all flight wanting to smoke, argue etc and being a nuisance to anyone in his vicinity. He was so all over the shop that as the flight was landing he got up off of his seat and wanted to go to the toilet, the flight attendant (who was 5ft nothing and weighed about 90lbs) full on speared the guy (Goldberg style) back into his chair. I don’t know your name Ryanair Attendant, but you’re a hero.

Reddit never fails to amaze me. The amount of insanity on that website can't be measured. It really does shine a light on all the chaos, carnage and insane people out there.

What is wrong with these people on planes? Does decency no longer exist? Do people think the rules don't apply?

As someone who has done a lot of flying in my life, I've actually never experienced anything too crazy. I dealt with some idiot passengers during COVID who thought they were dictators. It's hard to believe all that chaos happened.

Remember the mask tyrants? That was fun. Other than that, I've never experienced anything too crazy. I did once have a flight attendant give me a triple bloody Mary once because she was a little late making it. That turned into an interesting Sunday, but it certainly wasn't a negative.

Have a crazy plane story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.