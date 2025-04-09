Trump Takes Flamethrower To Nasty Democrat With Blunt Comments: WATCH

President Donald Trump cooked Jasmine Crockett with some very straightforward comments.

As OutKick readers know, Crockett has skyrocketed in fame among liberals. She was a complete unknown just a few months ago.

Now, she's arguably one of the most recognizable faces in the Democrat Party. It turns out, saying insane things on a regular basis is a great way to generate attention for yourself.

Is it going to result in a lot of winning? Unlikely, but let's not let reality stop a good time.

Donald Trump roasts Jasmine Crockett.

Well, President Donald Trump fired back at Crockett during the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner.

"[The Democrats] have gone crazy. They've gone crazy. How about this new one they have? Their new star, Crockett. How about her? Are they serious about that? That’s their new star? If that’s their new star they’re in serious trouble," the President said Tuesday night.

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well said by President Trump. Whether you like him or not, I think all reasonable people can agree Jasmine Crockett becoming the face of the Democrat Party is a disaster for liberals.

Let's run down some of her hits:

I've said it before, and I'll keep saying it. Crockett is the biggest gift imaginable to Republicans. They should do everything possible to make sure she's in front of a camera on a daily basis.

She manages to spew stupidity pretty much every single time she opens her mouth. It's amazing Democrat leadership hasn't found a way to hide her in a corner.

As Trump said, if this is their star then they're cooked.

What do you think about Crockett and her rise? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.