Democrat Makes Grossly False Claim About White People And Crime: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett told a disgusting lie on CNN about white people committing crimes.

Crockett, who is a Democrat from Texas, isn't a stranger to saying dumb things. She's built a bit of a brand on it, but she elevated things to an unreal level Monday night.

She said with a straight face on "Laura Coates Live" that 80% of the worst crimes in America are committed by "white supremacists."

She said with a straight face on "Laura Coates Live" that 80% of the worst crimes in America are committed by "white supremacists."

You can watch the stunning claim, which should have resulted in an immediate fact check that doesn't appear to have happened, below.

Jasmine Crockett lies about white people committing crimes.

Unfortunately for Crockett, the FBI compiles crime statistics, and she might be in for a surprise to learn who is responsible for the worst violent crime - which is obviously killing someone.

Hint: It's not white people.

It's black people.

In data published by the FBI, blacks made up 42% of homicides in the past 5 years. White made up 29%, unknown made up 15%, not specified made up 12% and Native American and Asian were both 1%.

You can see a screenshot of the data below.

It's worth noting the black population of America is believed to be just under 14%, according to the latest census data. The latest census data shows the white population is around 75%.

That proves that not only is Crockett dead wrong with her offensive rhetoric, but the crime distribution isn't even proportional by percentage breakdowns of the population.

This is the kind of rhetoric people must reject. Jasmine Crockett, an elected official, went on CNN and declared that 80% of the worst crime in America is done by "white supremacists."

There is no credible information to back that up. When you look at the data for crimes resulting in death, the worst outcome, white people aren't even close to 50%.

What's really going to set Crockett off is when she learns that most hate crime offenders in America are also not white, according to the FBI's data.

Take a look at the numbers below.

Below is the data from the FBI on robberies in America. Again, what is she talking about?

The only category with a clear edge with white people committing the crime, according to the FBI, is rape, and it's not even close to 80%.

Our leaders need to be much smarter and tell the truth. It's rhetoric like this that gets people to believe fake news and hate each other. One Google search could have told her the truth.