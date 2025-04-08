Nasty Democrat Caught On Camera Making Horribly Racist And Degrading Comments: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, apparently, thinks farming is a bad job only immigrants should do.

The far-left liberal Democrat from Texas seemingly ends up in the news nearly daily for doing something insanely stupid.

That's great news for Republicans as her profile continues to rise. It's *REALLY* bad news for Democrats.

Having the new face of the Democrat party smear white people with fake crime stats, attack President Donald Trump as a dictator and support foreign countries over America isn't a winning strategy.

Jasmine Crockett shares delusional comments about picking cotton.

Crockett went viral in March for a racist rant about how immigrants are needed for farm work because it's what they're good for. You'd think she'd have smartened up a bit and realized the insanity of tarring an entire ethnic group. You'd be wrong.

She's doubling down.

"The fact is ain't none of you all trying to go and farm right now...You're not! You're not! We done picking cotton! We are! You can't pay us enough to find a plantation," the Democrat told the Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut during a recent speech.

Sigh.

You can watch her insanely stupid comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

So, is her argument that black people won't farm so we need illegal immigrants to do the job? That's a bold strategy.

It also makes no sense, but it does shine a light on her mindset. Crockett clearly thinks being a farmer is a low-class job beneath her.

Let me be clear with everyone. Farming is hard work and it's something to take pride in. Being a farmer or working on a ranch doesn't make you less than anyone else.

Farming is what feeds the country, and people who do it should take great pride in the role they're playing in society. It's not about "picking cotton."

Seriously, what year does Crockett think it is? The early 1840s? It's stupidity beyond words, and just further ammo for Republicans.

What do you think about Crockett's latest bizarre rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.