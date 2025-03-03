Nasty Democrat Smears Trump With Disgusting Comments: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

The liberal Democrat from Texas is attempting to turn herself into a political star by being one of the loudest voices against President Donald Trump in America.

She also has no problem spreading racist lies about white people and not getting fact-checked by CNN.

Jasmine Crockett spreads anti-Trump fear porn.

Crockett appeared on MSNBC over the weekend, and was in prime form as she spread fear porn about America's leader.

"Unfortunately, we have someone occupying the White House, and as far as I'm concerned, he is an enemy to the United States," Crockett said during her appearance.

She followed up that brilliant comment by appearing to suggest Trump is a dictator.

Fact check: He is not.

You can watch the wild video below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I am truly starting to wonder if Jasmine Crockett is conducting some truly complex performance art or if she actually believes everything she says.

If it's the latter, then she's living in the land of delusion. It's even richer coming from her seeing as how she openly stated she's cheering against America.

How can a woman who brags about being for Mexico and Canada over America lecture anyone on the President?

As I've said before and will say again, I have no idea what Crockett will do next, but I have no doubt it will continue to be deranged. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on her antics, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.