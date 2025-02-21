Nasty Democrat Shares Disgusting Anti-America Comments, Smears Trump: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett continues to behave like an idiot.

The Democrat from Texas has turned into a darling on the left for constantly saying wildly stupid things in order to attack President Donald Trump and conservatives.

None were worse than her little racist spat on CNN. She blatantly lied about 80% of the most serious crimes in America being committed by "white supremacists."

White people are not responsible for the largest share of violent crime in America. The FBI stats are pretty clear, and instead of learning from her errors, she's now doubling down.

Jasmine Crockett makes disgusting anti-America comments.

The Democrat politician decided to escalate her rhetoric by claiming she's cheering for Mexico and Canada over America.

Yes, a sitting member of Congress, apparently, is cheering for other nations over the USA.

"The fact that I'm rooting for Canada and I'm rooting for Mexico a lot is really wild, but they are really the ones that are speaking truth to power right now. They can see what it is, and they were like, we are not messing with this crazy regime from Mar-a-Lago and basically calling them thugs. That's what it is, but you all know who he was when you elected him. Don't act surprised," Crockett said during a Friday interview on "The Breakfast Club."

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

These comments are nothing short of disgusting. The United States might have trade wars with both countries, and for the sake of America, we had better win.

Furthermore, the United States military is ramping up anti-cartel efforts in Mexico. The days of letting them poison our people are hopefully nearing an end. If the Mexican government won't fix it, then President Trump appears ready to do it himself.

This is all common sense. In what world is it acceptable for a sitting member of Congress to ever cheer for another nation over our own?

I don't care what the foreign nation we're talking about. There's not a single instance where any elected official should ever proclaim they're supporting another nation over our own interests. That's absolutely insane. It's not just insane.

It's incredibly insulting to the beautiful country we all call him. Crockett, of course, almost certainly knows this, but doesn't care. She's made it clear she'll say anything in order to score quick points. That now includes cheering against the red, white and blue.

I told you all Crockett would continue to say dumb things, and I wasn't wrong. Let me know what you think of her comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.