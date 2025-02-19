Nasty Democrat Sends Disgusting Anti-Trump Tweet: 'Satanic'

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett continues to make a fool out of herself.

The Congresswoman from Texas recently went on CNN and shared disgusting lies about white people committing 80% of the most serious crimes in America.

Her claim wasn't just false. It wasn't even close to being accurate, but let's not let the facts get in the way of a good smear.

Jasmine Crockett sends disgusting anti-Trump tweet.

Well, she clearly hasn't learned her lesson. In fact, it appears she's escalating her rhetoric by now smearing people as "Satanic."

She took to X Tuesday night to unleash a scorching hot and incredibly dumb tweet about President Donald Trump and his voters.

"This is a problem that Democrats have had… we’ve significantly underestimated how callous & selfish some people are. We’ve truly wanted to believe in the general goodness of humanity. The fact that people are ok with losing their jobs and healthcare, going into a Trump-induced recession, not being safe (militarily, medicinally, digitally, while flying, etc.), all in hopes that someone else will be hurt, is WILD… actually it’s downright Satanic, but this is where we are in this Country," the Democrat politician tweeted.

Translation: If you support Trump, then you're apparently "Satanic."

Complete nonsense. First off, I can't even tell if she's referring to cuts to government spending or something else with the bulk of her tweet.

Why does she think a recession is coming? Does she know something the rest of us don't? If so, please do share.

Furthermore, being conservative, Republican or simply a Trump supporter doesn't make you "Satanic." That's the kind of disgusting rhetoric that leads to people hating each other. It's shameful, and as an elected leader, she should know better.

The goal of politicians should be to fix problems and to bring people together. Instead, she seems focused on driving a wedge between people and smearing half the country.

Not very nice, Jasmine! Not nice at all!

It should be interesting to see what idiotic thing Crockett cooks up next. I have no doubt it will be every bit as stupid as her previous statements. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.