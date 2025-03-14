Nasty Democrat Caught On Video Unleashing Racist Rant: WATCH

Jasmine Crockett doesn't appear to have a very high opinion of minorities and the jobs they can work.

The liberal Democrat from Texas has become a major figure in her political party. She's building a brand as an anti-Trump voice.

However, the attention she's receiving isn't positive. Most of the time she speaks, it ends in absolute disaster.

There's no better example than when she went on CNN to spread lies about white people and crime.

Jasmine Crockett shares insane comments about workers and immigrants.

Crockett sat down for a conversation with The 19th, and decided to unleash a rant about how foreigners are needed because they're apparently the only people willing to work certain jobs. She specifically cited farmers, hotel workers and construction workers.

The liberal politician said the following in a video making the rounds on X:

"How many of you are sending your kids to college to go and work on the farms? Okay, well, guess who is working the farms so that you can afford your food? So, that you can have food. Now how many of you are looking to send your kids into hospitality after this college education so they can go and make the beds at the hotels? How many of you are planning to send your kids to college - because that's what we do here, we send everyone to college, how many of you are planning to send your kids to college so that they can then go and build these houses? So, the reality is that so long as we live in a capitalist society, there's always going to be someone or a group of people that will do work that some of the rest of y'all don't want to do. These are the people that are really making us great in this country."

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be clear, these comments are insanely racist. It would lead the news if a conservative publicly argued minorities are only good for jobs they view at the bottom of the ladder.

Yet, Crockett's comments have gone largely unnoticed. Why is that? Does the media not care? Is there a double standard? I think we all know the answer to both those questions is yes.

This is what we like to call the bigotry of low expectations. Crockett is essentially arguing that if you come to America as a foreigner, you're good for washing dishes and not much else. It's unhinged rhetoric that should be rejected.

Furthermore, the idea that most farm labor is made up of illegal immigrants is comically false. Are there illegal workers on farms in America? Yes. Is it the majority of workers? No.

The same is true for construction jobs. There is no proof publicly available suggesting the majority of construction workers are illegal immigrants. If she's going to make these claims, then Crockett should cite some facts.

These jobs are also done by Americans. There's nothing wrong with being a construction worker or working on a farm or ranch. Nothing wrong at all. It's good, honest work and there are millions of patriotic Americans who do it every day. It's not sexy, but it is necessary. I guess those people simply don't exist in Crockett's mind.

I grew up in rural America. Most people I grew up around had at least a little experience working on farms, and we were all American citizens.

Lastly, and this is just basic economics, removing illegal aliens makes the labor pool smaller and that drives up wages. Instead of arguing for more people to flood into the country, Crockett could be arguing to protect American jobs and keep them for American citizens. It's simply supply and demand. I guess she missed that class in college.

Just completely classless comments from Crockett, which is pretty par for the course with her. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.