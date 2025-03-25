Nasty Democrat Caught On Camera Smearing Republican For Being Paralyzed: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett launched a gross attack against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and it was caught on video.

The Texas Democrat is becoming one of the biggest stars in the Democratic Party. That might be good for her, but it's not for the party.

Why?

She seems to get dumber and dumber every time she finds herself in front of a microphone and camera.

Jasmine Crockett mocks Greg Abbott for being paralyzed.

The Texas Governor has been paralyzed and in a wheelchair since a tree fell on him during a job in 1984. It's the kind of situation that would break a lot of people. Instead, Abbott pushed forward and has made a great career as a conservative politician.

His story is one of perseverance and overcoming the odds. It's very inspiring to anyone with a functioning brain and common sense.

Crockett apparently thinks it's hilarious he's in a wheelchair.

"You all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he's a hot ass mess, honey," Crockett said at the 2025 HRC Los Angeles Dinner over the weekend.

You can watch her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's truly amazing that Jasmine Crockett is a real person and not Academy Award-worthy performance art. I've said it before and I'll say it again.

What would Crockett be doing differently if she was trying her hardest to make sure Republicans never lose power?

The answer is nothing. The Texas Democrat is a gift to Republicans. She cuts them a free ad seemingly every single week.

And to be clear, mocking someone for being paralyzed is sick. It's beyond disgusting. Abbott could have folded and given into his circumstances. Instead, he refused to quit and has had an incredible life. The Texas Governor should be applauded - not mocked.

Also, the media would be running with this clip if a Republican did this exact same thing to a liberal Democrat. Instead, it's pretty much silent outside of some comments on social media.

I hope everyone is noticing the double standard because it's staring us all directly in the face.

Democrats might want to get Crockett under control or she's going to be the best campaign asset Republicans have ever had. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.