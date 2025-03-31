Nasty Democrat Shares Disgusting Racist Comments In Resurfaced Video: WATCH

An old video of Jasmine Crockett is coming back to haunt her.

The liberal Democrat member of Congress from Texas is quickly turning into the new face of her party, and she's the greatest gift Republicans could have ever asked for.

Let's quickly run down some of her best hits:

Jasmine Crockett shares racist remarks about Byron Donalds in resurfaced video.

Well, she now has another PR nightmare to deal with. Conservative influencer Collin Ruggs dug up a video from 2024 that is nothing short of insane.

Crockett attacked Republican Congressman Byron Donalds…….for being married to a white woman.

"The fact that you’re sitting around talking about life was better under Jim Crow, like, is this because you don't understand history? Or literally it's because you married a white woman and so you think that whitewashed you," the Democrat politician said during a 2024 interview with Charlamagne tha God.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were quick to jump on the comments from Crockett and for good reason. It was an insanely racist thing to say!

There is no defense of these comments from Crockett. Attacking someone because they married a person of a different race is textbook racism.

If a Republican said the same thing about a liberal, it would dominate the news for days. Yet, Crockett's racist comments about Byron Donalds are barely noticed, outside of social media.

If we had a fair and honest media in America (we don't), she would be getting torched and held accountable.

There's simply no excuse for tolerating this kind of racism. It's disgusting and should be called out by all good people.

