Nasty Democrat Spreads Fear Porn As Liberals Continue To Implode: WATCH

Jasmine Crockett continues to be a content machine.

The liberal Democrat Congresswoman from Texas is skyrocketing in fame since President Trump's return to office.

It seems like she simply enjoys attention, no matter the reason. Unfortunately for Democrats, she's a disaster whenever there's a microphone in front of her face, but that doesn't slow her down.

Crockett is like a free TV commercial for Republicans. That includes sharing racist fake stats about white people.

Jasmine Crockett attacks John Fetterman and makes insane election claim.

Crockett appeared with Jake Tapper over the weekend, and declared that we might not even have elections again by the time 2028 gets here.

Very classy, Jasmine, but she didn't stop there. She then decided to turn her guns on her own party.

Democrats have been getting crushed for their antics since Trump's return. They behaved like children throwing a tantrum during his address to Congress and also released an all-time cringe choose your fighter video.

John Fetterman, a Democrat Senator from Pennsylvania, has pointed out that the antics and stupid decisions aren't helping. He's, of course, 100% correct, but Crockett doesn't want to hear it.

"This is a guy that doesn't seemingly want to own a suit. Own a suit. I'm not really sure. I don't show up in hoodies when I go on the floor," Crockett told Jake Tapper when asked to respond to Fetterman's criticisms.

Attacking your own party amid terribly low approval ratings. Bold strategy. Let's see how it works out for her.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Nothing like a little Democrat-on-Democrat violence and fear porn about tyranny to get the blood pumping. To be clear, Fetterman has faced criticism in the past for the way he dresses.

It's not a new attack, but it's a bit odd Crockett's response to his *VERY JUSTIFIED* criticism of social media antics warranted this response.

Fetterman is correct when he says Democrats are hurting themselves. Anyone paying attention knows it's true. Not standing and applauding for a young cancer survivor has to be one of the worst looks in recent memory. Again, it's free ad material for Trump and Republicans.

Instead of addressing the criticism head on, Crockett decided to launch into an attack on his clothing. Never a good sign when there's infighting and personal attacks.

As for her claim about not having elections again in America, you just have to sit back and laugh because it's so absurd.

You really have to wonder if Crockett wants Republicans to stay in power forever. If that were the case, what would she be doing differently? Nothing. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.