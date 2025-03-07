Democrat Senator Slams Nasty Liberals For Appalling Conduct During Trump Speech

Senator John Fetterman wasn't impressed by the actions of colleagues during President Trump's address to Congress.

Trump gave the first Congressional address of his second administration on Tuesday night, and one moment stole the show.

He declared 13-year-old brain cancer survivor DJ Daniel an honorary member of the Secret Service. It's hard to watch the moment, and not get up in your feelings.

It was incredibly powerful. Yet, Democrats didn't celebrate it. They sat there silently, and Fetterman wasn't impressed.

John Fetterman slams Democrats' response to touching moment with cancer survivor.

"I don't know why we can't fully celebrate. I mean, I have a 13-year-old myself, and thank God she's never had cancer, but I think that's something we can all celebrate there. And I think it was a touching moment. And, like I said, that's part of the best of the American experience," Fetterman told Fox News Digital when reacting to Democrats not celebrating Daniel.

Fetterman also took to X on Wednesday following the speech to slam Democrats for their behavior.

"A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance. It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained. We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to—and it may not be the winning message," Fetterman tweeted.

Safe to say he nailed that one.

There are some things that simply transcend politics. A young man who beat cancer being honored by the President is at the top of the list.

If you're such a cold-hearted person that seeing a cancer survivor being honored bothers you, then I'd suggest seeking serious professional help.

There's simply no excuse for that kind of conduct, and I'd 100% say the exact same thing if the roles were reversed.

Let me know what your thoughts are on the moment at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.