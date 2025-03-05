These Snot-Nosed Democrats Have Officially Become The Biggest Group Of Losers In American History

Honestly, I don't expect much from the Democratic Party at this point. I really don't.

I don't expect them to ever tell the truth, or agree with Donald Trump, or, frankly, just act like regular, sane humans. My bar for them is so low.

When you spend your blue-collar work weeks mocking them daily for just the dumbest things, you sort of grow numb to it all. Very rarely does that insufferable side do something that really gets my juices flowing at this point.

And then last night happened. Trump's speech to congress. It was such a low point for the Dems. The yelling. The screaming. The constant interrupting. The stupid little signs they held up like they were bidding at an auction.

The absolute refusal to stand at any point. Even for a kid with BRAIN CANCER.

These people are officially broken. This HAS to be rock bottom, right? Goodness gracious, I'd be so embarrassed if I were a Democrat today. So embarrassed:

It wasn't just the insufferable Dems in congress, either

Just children. Snot-nosed, bratty children. Actually, no. That's not fair to the children. I have a toddler. She's 3. Do you know how immature they are at this age? How tough they are to deal with?

She would run circles around these lunatics. Circles. It would be a bloodbath.

Again, I just can't imagine a sane human waking up today and voluntarily identifying as a Democrat after what we saw last night. Except the lunatics who identify as cats. I assume last night did NOT bother them.

Luckily for us, most of them don't. Especially the younger generation. Do you know why Trump won last November? A big reason? The Gen-Zers. The 18-40s group. He dominated that age range. He's still dominating it today, according to a recent poll.

And it's so easy to see why. You just watched it! LOOK AT THIS:

I mean, good God. It's not even close. It's such an easy call if you're an on-the-fence voter right now. How does anyone watch that last night and not change their political affiliation before breakfast this morning? I'd wake up and change it so fast, heads would SPIN.

And here's the best part … it wasn't just the unhinged Dems in actual Congress that embarrassed themselves, and their party. Like always, they had help from their friends in the propaganda wing down the hall:

Incredible. A couple absolute SCORCHING takes from disgusting MSNBC. Maddow Mark with her usual BS, and the other lunatic makes the natural comparison of a young kid battling brain cancer … and killing himself after defending the Capitol.

It was the obvious comparison, and she NAILED it.

Do you see now why Trump won? And, more importantly, do you see why 2028 will most likely be another landslide? Last night. That was it. That's all the answer you need for the next four years when your liberal aunt berates you at Thanksgiving dinner for voting Republican.

Just point to everything you saw last night. Better yet, just say "March 4." The Dems LOVE to shove "Jan. 6" down our throats, so go ahead and spit "March 4" right back at them.

What a disgusting night. Great night for us. Embarrassing for the rest of the country.

At least it was all worth it …

… whoops! Never mind.

Embarrassing.