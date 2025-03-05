Trump Pulls 100% Pure Class Move For Child Cancer Survivor, Moment Will Put Tears In Your Eyes: WATCH

President Donald Trump pulled a classy move Tuesday night for a child who beat cancer.

The President addressed Congress and the American people a little more than a month into his second term, and one moment is stealing the show.

Trump took a moment to honor DJ Daniel - a 13-year-old who beat brain cancer. He stopped the speech to announce DJ was going to be sworn in as an honorary Secret Service member.

You can watch the truly touching moment - which some Democrats didn't applaud - in the video below. It's the coolest thing you'll see all day, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

President Trump honors kid who beat brain cancer.

I don't care what your politics are, this moment is simply awesome. This is what people want to see from a leader.

It's not partisan. It's just a great American moment.

D.J. Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor, receives an honorary special agent certificate from Secret Service Director Sean Curran, right, during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. His father, Theodis Daniel, holds him up. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Naturally, people were overwhelmed with emotions as they watched the moment unfold. Check out some of the reactions below.

An unbelievably cool and touching moment. One of the best political moments we've seen in a long time. As OutKick's Bobby Burack noted, it was clearly the best moment of the night.

The look on the kid's face and his father's pride was incredible.

Props to D.J. for being fighter and to Trump for the classy gesture. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

