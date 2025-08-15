Trump Spins Up Powerful Weapons To Hammer Drug Cartels: DETAILS

Trump has vowed to crush the drug cartels.

President Donald Trump is mobilizing serious military power to combat the drug cartels.

The President has made hitting the drug cartels terrorizing and damaging our country a top priority in his second administration.

Below are some of the biggest actions he's taken:

It was also revealed last week that Trump ordered the military to directly go after the cartels. It's a game-changer, and it appears pieces are now moving into place to take them out.

Military mobilizes serious forces to hit drug cartels.

The military is now taking serious measures to move pieces into the necessary locations for a potential direct strike, according to Reuters.

The outlet reported Thursday that air and naval assets are being moved to the Caribbean Sea to combat the cartels.

Specifically, P-8 spy planes, one warship and an attack submarine are being mobilized and sent to the region.

That represents a significant amount of firepower. It's certainly more advanced and lethal firepower than anything the cartels have faced before.

Warships and submarines both carry cruise missiles capable of firing and demolishing targets more than a thousand miles away.

We recently saw the power of the weapon when a submarine launched cruise missiles at Isfahan deep in Iran.

Now, naval vessels with the powerful and highly advanced weapon are being placed in the Caribbean Sea in order to carry out a strike if ordered to do so.

It's music to my ears. Cartel scumbags have been allowed to go unchecked for far too long, and it's time for that to change.

